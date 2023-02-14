Trending
Feb. 14, 2023 / 12:54 PM

Bruce Springsteen adds 18 dates to tour with E Street Band

By Annie Martin
1/5
Bruce Springsteen added another North American leg to his 2023 tour with the E Street Band. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Bruce Springsteen added another North American leg to his 2023 tour with the E Street Band. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen is extending his 2023 tour with the E Street Band.

The 73-year-old singer and musician added another North American leg to the tour Tuesday.

The new dates begin Aug. 9 in Chicago, Ill., and end Dec. 8 in San Francisco, Calif. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Springsteen first announced the tour in July 2022. The first leg of the tour kicked off Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla., and wraps up April 14 in Newark, N.J. Springsteen will then perform dates in Europe and the United Kingdom.

This year's tour is the first live concert tour for Springsteen and the E Street Band since their River tour in 2017.

Springsteen and the E Street Band initially planned to launch the tour in 2020 but delayed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's the new North American dates for Springsteen's 2023 tour:

Aug. 9 - Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field

Aug. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 24 - Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium

Aug. 28 - Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park

Aug. 30 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

Sept. 1 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

Sept. 7 - Syracuse, N.Y., at JMA Wireless Dome

Sept. 9 - Baltimore, Md., at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Sept. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 3 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

Nov. 6 - Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

Nov. 8 - Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 10 - Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre

Nov. 14 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 16 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 20 - Montreal, Quebec, at Centre Bell

Nov. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint Center

Dec. 4 - Inglewood, Calif., at Kia Forum

Dec. 6 - Inglewood, Calif., at Kia Forum

Dec. 8 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

