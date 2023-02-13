Trending
Music
Feb. 13, 2023 / 2:37 PM

SHINee's Key releases 'Killer' album, music video

By Annie Martin

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Key is back with new music.

The 31-year-old K-pop star released Killer, a repackaged version of his solo album Gasoline, and a music video for his song of the same name on Monday.

The "Killer" video shows Key try to escape the memories of a toxic past relationship.

Key, a member of the boy band SHINee, released Gasoline in August 2022. Killer features the Gasoline tracks and three new songs: "Killer," "Heartless" and "Easy."

Key has released two full-length albums as a solo artist. His debut solo album, Face, was released in 2018.

SHINee also consists of Onew, Minho and Taemin. The group's most recent Korean release, Atlantis, a repackaged version of its album Don't Call Me, was released April 2021.

