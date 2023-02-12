Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards

1/3

Harry Styles won four Brit Awards in London Saturday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Styles earned the honors for Artist of the Year, Best Pop/R&B Act, Best Album for Harry's House and Song of the Year for "As It Was."

Styles earned the honors for Artist of the Year, Best Pop/R&B Act, Best Album for Harry's House and Song of the Year for "As It Was."

Beyonce scored the prizes for International Song of the Year for "Break My Soul" and International Artist of the Year.

Aitch took home the award for Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, while Becky Hill was named Best Dance Act.

Wet Leg was named Best New Artist and Group of the Year while Fontaines D.C. was voted International Group of the Year and The 1975 was deemed Best Alternative/Rock Act.

Dave Guetta won for Best Producer.

Comedian Mo Gilligan hosted the event at the O2 Arena.

