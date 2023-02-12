Advertisement
Music
Feb. 12, 2023 / 12:36 PM

Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards

By Karen Butler
1/3
Harry Styles won four Brit Awards in London Saturday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Harry Styles won four Brit Awards in London Saturday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Harry Styles and Beyonce were the big winners at the Brit Awards in London Saturday night.

Advertisement

Styles earned the honors for Artist of the Year, Best Pop/R&B Act, Best Album for Harry's House and Song of the Year for "As It Was."

Beyonce scored the prizes for International Song of the Year for "Break My Soul" and International Artist of the Year.

Aitch took home the award for Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, while Becky Hill was named Best Dance Act.

Wet Leg was named Best New Artist and Group of the Year while Fontaines D.C. was voted International Group of the Year and The 1975 was deemed Best Alternative/Rock Act.

Dave Guetta won for Best Producer.

Comedian Mo Gilligan hosted the event at the O2 Arena.

Stars walk the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet

Left to right, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. Smith and Petras are nominees. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people Filmmakers: 'Big Horn' shines light on missing, murdered Indigenous women Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience Cast, creators call 'The Ark' an optimistic space odyssey

Latest Headlines

TXT's 'The Name Chapter' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
TXT's 'The Name Chapter' tops U.S. album chart
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- TXT's "The Name Chapter" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Jay Park hangs up in 'Yesterday' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Jay Park hangs up in 'Yesterday' music video teaser
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jay Park released a preview of his music video for "Yesterday," the title track of his forthcoming single album.
Paramore releases new album 'This is Why'
Music // 2 days ago
Paramore releases new album 'This is Why'
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Paramore is back. After a six-year hiatus, the emo rock band from Tennessee has returned with a brand-new release "This is Why." Lead singer Hayley Williams says the title track was the last song written for the album.
Nmixx to release debut EP in March
Music // 2 days ago
Nmixx to release debut EP in March
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Nmixx will release their debut EP, "Expérgo," in March.
Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Music // 3 days ago
Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died at his Los Angeles home at the age of 94.
Pink, iHeartRadio to hold 'Trustfall' album release party
Music // 3 days ago
Pink, iHeartRadio to hold 'Trustfall' album release party
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Pink will perform and give an interview at the Empire State Building to celebrate the release of her album "Trustfall."
Regina Spektor performs 'What Might Have Been' on 'Late Night'
Music // 3 days ago
Regina Spektor performs 'What Might Have Been' on 'Late Night'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Regina Spektor performed "What Might Have Been," a song from her album "Home, Before and After," on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
NCT Dream have sleepover in 'Best Friend Ever' music video
Music // 3 days ago
NCT Dream have sleepover in 'Best Friend Ever' music video
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream released its debut Japanese single album and a music video for the song "Best Friend Ever."
Jay Park to release 'Love is Ugly' featuring Mamamoo's Hwasa
Music // 4 days ago
Jay Park to release 'Love is Ugly' featuring Mamamoo's Hwasa
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jay Park shared a teaser and track list for his forthcoming single album "Yesterday."
Seventeen's BSS release single album, 'Fighting' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Seventeen's BSS release single album, 'Fighting' music video
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- BSS, a subunit of the K-pop group Seventeen, released the single album "Second Wind" and a music video for "Fighting" featuring Lee Young-ji.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Days of Our Lives,' 'Hollywood Heights' alum Cody Longo dead at 34
'Days of Our Lives,' 'Hollywood Heights' alum Cody Longo dead at 34
Kara Robinson Chamberlain: Lifetime movie reignited emotions of kidnapping ordeal
Kara Robinson Chamberlain: Lifetime movie reignited emotions of kidnapping ordeal
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: John Michael Higgins, Lochlyn Munro
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: John Michael Higgins, Lochlyn Munro
Showtime picks up 'Uncoupled' after Netflix cancellation
Showtime picks up 'Uncoupled' after Netflix cancellation
Patrick Stewart, wife Sunny Ozell step out at 'Star Trek: Picard' premiere
Patrick Stewart, wife Sunny Ozell step out at 'Star Trek: Picard' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement