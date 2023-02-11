Advertisement
Music
Feb. 11, 2023

TXT's 'The Name Chapter' tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
1/5
TXT's "The Name Chapter" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
TXT's "The Name Chapter" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- TXT's The Name Chapter is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

The K-pop group's record ends the seven-week reign of SZA's SOS and bumps it to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Coming in at No. 3 this week is Taylor Swift's Midnights, followed by Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains at No. 4 and Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Sam Smith's Gloria at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 8, Little Yachty's Let's Start Here at No. 9 and Zach Bryan's American Heartbreak at No. 10.

