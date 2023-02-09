Trending
Feb. 9, 2023 / 1:48 PM

Nmixx to release debut EP in March

By Annie Martin
Nmixx will release their debut EP, "Expérgo," in March. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Nmixx will release their debut EP, "Expérgo," in March. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Nmixx will release its debut EP in March.

The K-pop stars announced the album, Expérgo, on Thursday.

Nmixx shared the news alongside a poster and a moving poster for the EP. The promos show flowers growing out of a mechanical heart.

Nmixx will release Expérgo on March 20.

Nmixx is known for the singles "O.O," "Dice" and "Funky Glitter Christmas." The group made its debut with the single album Ad Mare in February 2022 and released the single album Entwurf in September.

Nmixx consists of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin. The group is signed to SQU4D, a division of JYP Entertainment.

