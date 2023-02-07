Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 7, 2023 / 2:04 PM

Jay Park to release 'Love is Ugly' featuring Mamamoo's Hwasa

By Annie Martin

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Jay Park is teaming up with Hwasa on a new song.

Park, an American singer and rapper based in South Korea, will release the song "Love is Ugly" with Hwasa, a member of the K-pop girl group Mamamoo.

Advertisement

"Love is Ugly" appears on Park's forthcoming single album, Yesterday. The album also features the song "Yesterday" and is slated for release Feb. 13.

Park shared a teaser and track list for Yesterday on Tuesday.

Yesterday will mark Park's first release since the single "Need to Know" in July. His most recent album, The Road Less Traveled, was released in 2019.

Park came to fame with the South Korean boy band 2PM. He left the group in 2009 and has since pursued a solo career.

Read More

Seventeen's BSS release single album, 'Fighting' music video Twice to release new EP 'Ready to Be' in March TXT's new album sells over 2M copies in debut week What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Seventeen's BSS release single album, 'Fighting' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen's BSS release single album, 'Fighting' music video
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- BSS, a subunit of the K-pop group Seventeen, released the single album "Second Wind" and a music video for "Fighting" featuring Lee Young-ji.
Couples attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Couples attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Couples at the Grammys showcased winning looks and winning ways as they styled on the red carpet and picked up a few awards as well.
Beyoncé sets Grammy record with 32nd win
Music // 1 day ago
Beyoncé sets Grammy record with 32nd win
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Beyoncé set a new record for most Grammy wins of all time Sunday with her 32nd award.
Stevie Wonder to perform at the Grammy Awards
Music // 3 days ago
Stevie Wonder to perform at the Grammy Awards
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton have been booked to perform together at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 7th week
Music // 3 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 7th week
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- SZA's SOS is the No. 1 album in the United States for a seventh, consecutive week.
Twice to release new EP 'Ready to Be' in March
Music // 4 days ago
Twice to release new EP 'Ready to Be' in March
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice will release a new mini album, "Ready to Be," in March.
Angelique Kidjo, diva from Benin, could win a record 6th Grammy Award
Music // 5 days ago
Angelique Kidjo, diva from Benin, could win a record 6th Grammy Award
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Angelique Kidjo, the energetic singer-songwriter and activist from the Republic of Benin, represents a rare African phenomenon.
TXT's new album sells over 2M copies in debut week
Music // 5 days ago
TXT's new album sells over 2M copies in debut week
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together's latest album sold more than 2 million copies in the first week of its release, the group's agency said Thursday.
Sofia Carson, Diane Warren perform 'Applause' on 'Kimmel'
Music // 5 days ago
Sofia Carson, Diane Warren perform 'Applause' on 'Kimmel'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Sofia Carson and Diane Warren performed the song "Applause" from the film "Tell It Like a Woman" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Seventeen's BSS share 'Second Wind' highlight medley
Music // 6 days ago
Seventeen's BSS share 'Second Wind' highlight medley
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- BSS, a subunit of the K-pop group Seventeen, released a preview of its single album "Second Wind."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers gets engaged
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers gets engaged
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
Megan Fox breaks wrist, suffers concussion
Megan Fox breaks wrist, suffers concussion
Meagan Good talks to Jennifer Hudson about Halle Berry, 'Harlem'
Meagan Good talks to Jennifer Hudson about Halle Berry, 'Harlem'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement