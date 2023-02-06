Trending
Music
Feb. 6, 2023 / 2:24 PM

Seventeen's BSS release single album, 'Fighting' music video

By Annie Martin

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BSS is back with new music.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band Seventeen, released the single album Second Wind and a music video for the song "Fighting" featuring Lee Young-ji on Monday.

The "Fighting" video shows Lee and the members of BSS sing and dance as they encourage each other to keep going and weather the ups and downs of life.

Second Wind also features the songs "Lunch" and "7PM."

In a highlight medley released last week, BSS described "Fighting" as "like a positive energy your own cheerleaders BSS offer you to help you start a refreshing day thinking 'I can do this!'"

BSS consists of Seventeen's Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi. The subunit originally made its debut with the single "Just Do It" in 2018.

As a full group, Seventeen consists of Seungkwan, DK, Hoshi, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Wonwoo, Woozi, Mingyu, The8, Vernon and Dino.

Seventeen's BSS share 'Second Wind' highlight medley Twice to release new EP 'Ready to Be' in March TXT's new album sells over 2M copies in debut week What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

