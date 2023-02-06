1/6

Brandi Carlile and wife, Catherine Shepherd, attend the Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday. Carlile won three awards for her album "In These Silent Days." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Grammy couples made it date night for the biggest night in music broadcast live from the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night. And some not only looked good on the red carpet, but they also picked up some new hardware at the 65th Grammy Awards once the show began. Rocker Brandi Carlile came with her wife Catherine Shepherd. The couple married in 2012 and have two children. Advertisement

"She's my best friend," Carlile said of Shepherd during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2021. "Absolute best friend, and arch-rival, and the person that I love to be around the most, and the person I hate to leave a room, and the person I argue with late into the night."

Carlile and Shepherd celebrated Carlile's newest hardware last night as Carlile took home three trophies for her album In These Silent Days. She was awarded for Best Americana Album, and Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for her hit "Broken Horses."

"Oh my God, this is amaaaazing! Oh, I'll never be the same," Carlile said in her acceptance speech for Best Rock Song, which she won with twins Phil and Tim Hanseroth. "My mom's out there, Teresa Carlile. Mom, I gotta thank you for telling me to stop singing so angry because I obviously ignored that, like I ignored everything you ever told me to do. But I cut my hair and I learned how to scream, and I just won a Grammy for a rock 'n' roll song that I wrote with all my heart."

Other couples in attendance included Cardi B and Offset, who appeared on the red carpet together. Though Offset has publicly mourned the loss of his cousin Takeoff, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, who was shot to death last November, he didn't perform in the memorial tribute to musicians who passed away last year. Quavo, who with Takeoff and Offset formed the hit-making trio Migos, performed the segment with gospel collective Maverick City Music.

Beyoncé, who attended with her husband Jay Z, though they did not walk the red carpet, set a record for the most overall Grammys won, picking up four for her album Renaissance, giving her a total of 32.

Smokey Robinson, 82, and his wife Frances Gladney did walk the carpet. Robinson and Motown founder Berry Gordy, 95, who formed the cornerstone of Motown Records in the '60s, were honored by MusicCares during Grammy week festivities for their musical achievements.

Both performed at the ceremony with Robinson singing his hit "Tears of a Clown" with Wonder on keyboards. Wonder also performed his classic "Higher Ground," with country singer Chris Stapleton.

Singer/songwriter Michelle Branch and her husband Patrick Carney, made a red carpet appearance together. The two were headed for divorce last year.

Branch was arrested last August for allegedly slapping The Black Keys' drummer though the charges were later dropped.

The parents of two announced an order of reconciliation a month after the divorce filing. Branch told Tamron Hall they'd been going to therapy to heal their marriage.

