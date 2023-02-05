Harry Styles, Beyoncé nab early Grammy wins

1/5

Harry Styles, seen here at the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call in New York City on September 19, won the Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Harry's House. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Harry Styles and Beyoncé kicked off the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, winning the first awards of the night. Accepting the statuette for Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House, Styles called working on the album the "greatest joy I could've asked for." Advertisement

"This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life," Styles said.

Styles later performed his hit "As It Was," atop a spinning stage similar to the one sing in the music video for the song. "As It Was" was also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Beyoncé won the second award of the night, for Best R&B Song for "CUFF IT." She wasn't able to accept the award in person because she was delayed by traffic.

Beyoncé also won two preshow awards for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her song "Plastic Off the Sofa" and Best Dance/Electric Recording for "Break My Soul." Beyoncé is nominated in three other categories during the main ceremony, and led the night's nods with nine.

Bad Bunny opened the show with "Después de la Playa," leading a parade of dancers down the aisles at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, who then broke out into a dance party both on stage and in the audience.

He later picked up the award for Best Musicá Urbano Album for Un Verano Sin Ti.

Host Trevor Noah, in his opening monologue, called Bad Bunny's performance "absolutely incredible!"

"You know, every time I listen to him, I get hips I never knew I had," Noah said.

In a unique moment, singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile's wife, Catherine Shepherd, and their two daughters, Evangeline and Elijah, introduced her before her performance of her hit "Broken Horses." The song won two awards at the Grammys preshow earlier Sunday, for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance.

She also nabbed the award for Best Americana Album for In These Silent Days.

Also known for her work in country, Carlile expressed shock at winning in the rock categories. She said her band had its roots in rock, noting that bandmates, Phillip John Hanseroth and Timothy Jay Hanseroth, had never played acoustic before joining with her.

Country legend Willie Nelson won Best Country Album for A Beautiful Time, but wasn't in attendance to accept the award.

Best Duo/Group Performance went to Sam Smith and Kim Petras for "Unholy, making the latter the first transgender woman to win in the category.

"This song has been such an incredible ... journey for me," Petras said, thanking Smith for his support.

During the preshow event actor Viola Davis earned EGOT status after winning the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Record. She received the award for her narration of her autobiography Finding Me. She now has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Davis is one of 18 people who have ever obtained EGOT status, joining the ranks of Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.

Davis called the accomplishment "such a journey." She won her first Tony Award in 2001 for King Headley II and a second in 2010 for Fences. She won a Primetime Emmy in 2015 for How to Get Away with Murder and an Oscar in 2016 for the film production of Fences.

"Oh my God," she said during her acceptance speech. "I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything."

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who earned the second-highest number of nominations at eight, also picked up his first award of the night during the preshow, Best Rap Performance for "The Heart Part 5."

Stevie Wonder performed a medley of songs by Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson, who were named the Recording Academy's MusicCares people of the year. The Motown hits included "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "Tears of a Clown" and even Wonder's own "Higher Ground," which was recorded with Gordy's Motown Records in 1973.

Country star Chris Stapleton joined Wonder's performance on guitar.

Lizzo followed with a performance of her hits "It's About Damn Time" and "Special."

