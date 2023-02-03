Twice to release new EP 'Ready to Be' in March

Twice will release a new mini album, "Ready to Be," in March. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice will release a new EP in March. The K-pop stars announced the mini album, Ready to Be, on Thursday. Advertisement

Twice will release the EP on March 10.

Twice will release three versions of Ready to Be featuring different covers. The album is available to pre-order as of Friday.

TWICE 12TH MINI ALBUM "READY TO BE" Album Preview Release on 2023.03.10 FRI 2PM KST/0AM EST Worldwide Pre-order Starts 2023.02.03 FRI 2PM KST/0AM EST#TWICE #트와이스 #READYTOBE pic.twitter.com/tlnaKfxIxa— TWICE (@JYPETWICE) February 2, 2023

Ready to Be will feature the English-language single "Moonlight Sunrise," released in January. The EP will be Twice's first since Between 1&2, released in August.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.