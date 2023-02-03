Trending
Music
Feb. 3, 2023 / 1:53 PM

Twice to release new EP 'Ready to Be' in March

By Annie Martin
Twice will release a new mini album, "Ready to Be," in March. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Twice will release a new mini album, "Ready to Be," in March. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice will release a new EP in March.

The K-pop stars announced the mini album, Ready to Be, on Thursday.

Twice will release the EP on March 10.

Twice will release three versions of Ready to Be featuring different covers. The album is available to pre-order as of Friday.

Ready to Be will feature the English-language single "Moonlight Sunrise," released in January. The EP will be Twice's first since Between 1&2, released in August.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.

