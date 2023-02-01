Trending
Music
Feb. 1, 2023 / 2:04 PM

Seventeen's BSS share 'Second Wind' highlight medley

By Annie Martin
BSS, a subunit of the K-pop group Seventeen (pictured), released a preview of its single album "Second Wind." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BSS is teasing its new single album.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band Seventeen, released a highlight medley for the album, Second Wind, on Wednesday.

Second Wind features the title track "Fighting" and two other songs: "Lunch" and "7PM."

In the video, "Fighting" is described as "like a positive energy your own cheerleaders BSS offer you to help you start a refreshing day thinking 'I can do this!'"

"Lunch" will "wash away the drowsiness of the afternoon and fill you with subtle but invigorating energy," while "7PM" is "a good song to wrap up your tough and tiring day."

Seventeen unveiled the track list for Second Wind on Tuesday. The group will release teaser videos Thursday and Friday ahead of the album's release Feb. 6.

BSS consists of Seventeen's Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi.

The subunit originally made its debut with the single "Just Do It" in 2018.

As a full group, Seventeen consists of Seungkwan, DK, Hoshi, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Wonwoo, Woozi, Mingyu, The8, Vernon and Dino.

Seventeen's BSS share 'Second Wind' track list Seventeen's BSS find 'Second Wind' in concept trailer NCT 127 draws 700,000 spectators in 2nd world tour

