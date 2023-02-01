Hayley Kiyoko announces 'Panorama' tour

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Hayley Kiyoko is going on tour in 2023.
The 31-year-old singer-songwriter announced a new tour, the Panorama tour, on Tuesday.
The Panorama tour kicks off April 5 in Glasgow, U.K. The North American leg of the tour begins April 27 in Orlando, Fla., and ends June 2 in Silver Spring, Md.
The new tour will be Kiyoko's first headlining tour in four years.
"MY FIRST HEADLINING TOUR IN 4 YEARS!!!! i am so nervous and excited. Pre-sale is Wednesday 12pm local!" Kiyoko wrote on Instagram. "I've waited so long for this moment and I can't wait to see you all out there!!! ITS GOING TO BE SO SPECIAL."
The tour is in support of Kiyoko's second studio album, Panorama, released in July. The album features the singles "Found My Friends," "Chance" and "For the Girls."
Here's the full list of dates for the North American leg of the Panorama tour:
April 27 - Orlando, Fla., at House of Blues Orlando
April 28 - Atlanta, Ga., at Buckhead Theatre
April 29 - Raleigh, N.C., at The Ritz
May 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at Marathon Music Works
May 3 - Detroit, Mich., at Saint Andrew's Hall
May 4 - Chicago, Ill., at House of Blues Chicago
May 5 - Minneapolis, Minn., at Varsity Theater
May 8 - Denver, Colo., at Summit Music Hall
May 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Depot
May 11 - Seattle, Wash., at Neptune Theatre
May 12 - Portland, Ore., at McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom
May 13 - Vancouver, B.C., at Commodore Ballroom
May 15 - San Francisco, Calif., at The Fillmore
May 16 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Wiltern
May 18 - Phoenix, Ariz., at The Van Buren
May 20 - Austin, Texas, at Emo's Austin
May 21 - Dallas, Texas, at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
May 22 - Houston, Texas, at House of Blues Houston
May 25 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
May 27 - Toronto, Ontario, at The Danforth Music Hall
May 28 - Montreal, Quebec, at Corona Theatre
May 30 - New York, N.Y., at Irving Plaza
June 1 - Boston, Mass., at House of Blues Boston
June 2 - Silver Spring, Md., at The Fillmore Silver Spring