Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 1, 2023 / 11:10 AM

Hayley Kiyoko announces 'Panorama' tour

By Annie Martin
1/4
Hayley Kiyoko will perform across North America on her first headlining tour in four years. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Hayley Kiyoko will perform across North America on her first headlining tour in four years. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Hayley Kiyoko is going on tour in 2023.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter announced a new tour, the Panorama tour, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Panorama tour kicks off April 5 in Glasgow, U.K. The North American leg of the tour begins April 27 in Orlando, Fla., and ends June 2 in Silver Spring, Md.

The new tour will be Kiyoko's first headlining tour in four years.

"MY FIRST HEADLINING TOUR IN 4 YEARS!!!! i am so nervous and excited. Pre-sale is Wednesday 12pm local!" Kiyoko wrote on Instagram. "I've waited so long for this moment and I can't wait to see you all out there!!! ITS GOING TO BE SO SPECIAL."

The tour is in support of Kiyoko's second studio album, Panorama, released in July. The album features the singles "Found My Friends," "Chance" and "For the Girls."

Advertisement

Here's the full list of dates for the North American leg of the Panorama tour:

April 27 - Orlando, Fla., at House of Blues Orlando

April 28 - Atlanta, Ga., at Buckhead Theatre

April 29 - Raleigh, N.C., at The Ritz

May 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at Marathon Music Works

May 3 - Detroit, Mich., at Saint Andrew's Hall

May 4 - Chicago, Ill., at House of Blues Chicago

May 5 - Minneapolis, Minn., at Varsity Theater

May 8 - Denver, Colo., at Summit Music Hall

May 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Depot

May 11 - Seattle, Wash., at Neptune Theatre

May 12 - Portland, Ore., at McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom

May 13 - Vancouver, B.C., at Commodore Ballroom

May 15 - San Francisco, Calif., at The Fillmore

May 16 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Wiltern

May 18 - Phoenix, Ariz., at The Van Buren

May 20 - Austin, Texas, at Emo's Austin

May 21 - Dallas, Texas, at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 22 - Houston, Texas, at House of Blues Houston

May 25 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Brooklyn Bowl Philly

May 27 - Toronto, Ontario, at The Danforth Music Hall

Advertisement

May 28 - Montreal, Quebec, at Corona Theatre

May 30 - New York, N.Y., at Irving Plaza

June 1 - Boston, Mass., at House of Blues Boston

June 2 - Silver Spring, Md., at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Read More

Beyonce to launch 'Renaissance' world tour in May Ozzy Osbourne retires from touring amid health issues Tom Brady joins Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda at '80 for Brady' premiere What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Ozzy Osbourne retires from touring amid health issues
Music // 29 minutes ago
Ozzy Osbourne retires from touring amid health issues
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne canceled his remaining 2023 tour dates and announced his retirement from touring following a spinal injury in 2019.
Beyonce to launch 'Renaissance' world tour in May
Music // 1 hour ago
Beyonce to launch 'Renaissance' world tour in May
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Beyoncé will perform across North America as part of her "Renaissance" world tour in 2023.
Seventeen's BSS share 'Second Wind' track list
Music // 20 hours ago
Seventeen's BSS share 'Second Wind' track list
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- BSS, a subunit of the K-pop group Seventeen, released a track list for its single album "Second Wind."
Lil Wayne announces 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour
Music // 21 hours ago
Lil Wayne announces 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Lil Wayne will perform across North America on a new tour.
Fall Out Boy to launch North American tour in June
Music // 22 hours ago
Fall Out Boy to launch North American tour in June
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Fall Out Boy announced the "So Much for (Tour) Dust" tour featuring Bring Me the Horizon, Alkaline Trio and other artists.
Morgan Wallen to release third album on March 3
Music // 1 day ago
Morgan Wallen to release third album on March 3
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced his third studio album, "One Thing at a Time," is set for release on March 3.
NCT 127 draws 700,000 spectators in 2nd world tour
Music // 1 day ago
NCT 127 draws 700,000 spectators in 2nd world tour
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band NCT 127 has completed its second world tour, "Neo City:The Link," which has drawn some 700,000 spectators in 17 major cities, its management agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
Barrett Strong, Motown singer and songwriter, dies at 81
Music // 1 day ago
Barrett Strong, Motown singer and songwriter, dies at 81
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Barrett Strong, a singer and songwriter who wrote numerous hits for the Temptations, died Sunday.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
Music // 4 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a sixth, consecutive week.
Sundance movie review: 'Fairyland' is poignant, if rushed, LGBTQ family drama
Music // 4 days ago
Sundance movie review: 'Fairyland' is poignant, if rushed, LGBTQ family drama
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- "Fairyland" is based on Alysia Abbott's memoir about growing up with her gay father in San Francisco. It covers relevant history satisfactorily, though feels a tad hasty.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
Syndicated chat show 'Dr. Phil' ending after 21-year run
Syndicated chat show 'Dr. Phil' ending after 21-year run
'FBI' crossover with 'International,' 'Most Wanted' coming in April
'FBI' crossover with 'International,' 'Most Wanted' coming in April
Tracy Oliver: Afrochella inspired 'Girls Trip 2' Ghana setting
Tracy Oliver: Afrochella inspired 'Girls Trip 2' Ghana setting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement