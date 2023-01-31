Lil Wayne announces 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Lil Wayne is going on tour in 2023.
The 40-year-old singer and rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., announced a new North American tour, the Welcome to Tha Carter tour, on Tuesday.
|Advertisement
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Lil Wayne is going on tour in 2023. The 40-year-old singer and rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., announced a new North American tour, the Welcome to Tha Carter tour, on Tuesday.
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Lil Wayne is going on tour in 2023.
The 40-year-old singer and rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., announced a new North American tour, the Welcome to Tha Carter tour, on Tuesday.
Lil Wayne will kick off the tour April 4 in Minneapolis, Minn., and bring the venture to a close May 13 in Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. EST.
Lil Wayne released his 13th studio album, Funeral, in January 2020. The rapper is expected to release new music this year.
Here's the full list of dates for the Welcome to Tha Carter tour:
April 4 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Fillmore Minneapolis
April 6 -- Fargo, N.D., at Scheels Arena
April 7 -- Omaha, Neb., at Baxter Arena
April 8 -- Madison, Wisc., at The Sylvee
April 9 -- Chicago, Ill., at Radius Chicago
April 11 -- Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore Detroit
April 12 -- Toronto, Ontario, at History
April 13 -- Boston, Mass., at House of Blues Boston
April 16 -- New York, N.Y., at Apollo Theater
April 17 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 18 -- Silver Spring, Md., at The Fillmore
April 20 -- Charlotte, N.C., at The Fillmore Charlotte
April 21 -- Raleigh, N.C., at The Ritz
April 22 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Tabernacle
April 24 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Iron City Bham
April 26 -- St. Louis, Mo.
April 27 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Marathon Music Works
April 28 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at House of Blues Cleveland
April 30 -- Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena
May 2 -- Houston, Texas, at House of Blues Houston
May 3 -- Dallas, Texas, at House of Blues Dallas
May 4 -- Austin, Texas, at Stubbs BBQ
May 6 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex
May 7 -- Denver, Colo., at Fillmore Auditorium
May 9 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at The Van Buren
May 10 -- San Diego, Calif., at Soma San Diego
May 12 -- San Francisco, Calif., at The Masonic
May 13 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Wiltern