Jan. 31, 2023 / 1:50 PM

Lil Wayne announces 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour

By Annie Martin
Lil Wayne will perform across North America on a new tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lil Wayne will perform across North America on a new tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Lil Wayne is going on tour in 2023.

The 40-year-old singer and rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., announced a new North American tour, the Welcome to Tha Carter tour, on Tuesday.

Lil Wayne will kick off the tour April 4 in Minneapolis, Minn., and bring the venture to a close May 13 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. EST.

Lil Wayne released his 13th studio album, Funeral, in January 2020. The rapper is expected to release new music this year.

Here's the full list of dates for the Welcome to Tha Carter tour:

April 4 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Fillmore Minneapolis

April 6 -- Fargo, N.D., at Scheels Arena

April 7 -- Omaha, Neb., at Baxter Arena

April 8 -- Madison, Wisc., at The Sylvee

April 9 -- Chicago, Ill., at Radius Chicago

April 11 -- Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore Detroit

April 12 -- Toronto, Ontario, at History

April 13 -- Boston, Mass., at House of Blues Boston

April 16 -- New York, N.Y., at Apollo Theater

April 17 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 18 -- Silver Spring, Md., at The Fillmore

April 20 -- Charlotte, N.C., at The Fillmore Charlotte

April 21 -- Raleigh, N.C., at The Ritz

April 22 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Tabernacle

April 24 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Iron City Bham

April 26 -- St. Louis, Mo.

April 27 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Marathon Music Works

April 28 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at House of Blues Cleveland

April 30 -- Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena

May 2 -- Houston, Texas, at House of Blues Houston

May 3 -- Dallas, Texas, at House of Blues Dallas

May 4 -- Austin, Texas, at Stubbs BBQ

May 6 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex

May 7 -- Denver, Colo., at Fillmore Auditorium

May 9 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at The Van Buren

May 10 -- San Diego, Calif., at Soma San Diego

May 12 -- San Francisco, Calif., at The Masonic

May 13 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Wiltern

