Sam Smith releases 'Gloria' album

Sam Smith sings "Stay With Me" during a bill signing ceremony for The Respect for Marriage Act in Washington, D.C., on December 13, 2022. Their fourth studio album "Gloria" was released on Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- British singer Sam Smith has released their latest album, Gloria. They tweeted the news today to their 'sailors' (their fanbase). This is Smith's fourth album. "Today is a good day so here goes," Smith posted on Twitter in 2019. "I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM. After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out." Advertisement

The 13-track album is named Gloria due to its feminine influences. A North American tour to support the project was announced earlier this year. The 27-date run starts July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami. Jesse Reyez will open for Smith on 26 dates. Ed Sheeran, Kim Petras and Reyez appear on the project.

The album has already generated a huge hit, "Unholy" with Petras. The video features Smith as a cabaret singer in a sex club with some of the star drag queens from RuPaul's Drag Race.

"I wanted to make an album that was joyful," Smith told Refinery29 earlier this month. "I felt like heartbreak had become such a safe place for me in terms of writing music that it was quite scary to write something joyful."

Gloria has received reviews both glowing and lukewarm. But Smith, 30, says that at this point in their life, they're better equipped to ignore naysayers both professionally and personally.

"It feels like emotional, sexual, and spiritual liberation," Smith told Spin last year. "It was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again. Oddly, it feels like my first-ever record. And it feels like a coming of age."