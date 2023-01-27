Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 27, 2023 / 2:30 PM

Sam Smith releases 'Gloria' album

By Tonya Pendleton
1/4
Sam Smith sings "Stay With Me" during a bill signing ceremony for The Respect for Marriage Act in Washington, D.C., on December 13, 2022. Their fourth studio album "Gloria" was released on Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sam Smith sings "Stay With Me" during a bill signing ceremony for The Respect for Marriage Act in Washington, D.C., on December 13, 2022. Their fourth studio album "Gloria" was released on Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- British singer Sam Smith has released their latest album, Gloria. They tweeted the news today to their 'sailors' (their fanbase). This is Smith's fourth album.

"Today is a good day so here goes," Smith posted on Twitter in 2019. "I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM. After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."

Advertisement

The 13-track album is named Gloria due to its feminine influences. A North American tour to support the project was announced earlier this year. The 27-date run starts July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami. Jesse Reyez will open for Smith on 26 dates. Ed Sheeran, Kim Petras and Reyez appear on the project.

The album has already generated a huge hit, "Unholy" with Petras. The video features Smith as a cabaret singer in a sex club with some of the star drag queens from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Advertisement

"I wanted to make an album that was joyful," Smith told Refinery29 earlier this month. "I felt like heartbreak had become such a safe place for me in terms of writing music that it was quite scary to write something joyful."

Gloria has received reviews both glowing and lukewarm. But Smith, 30, says that at this point in their life, they're better equipped to ignore naysayers both professionally and personally.

"It feels like emotional, sexual, and spiritual liberation," Smith told Spin last year. "It was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again. Oddly, it feels like my first-ever record. And it feels like a coming of age."

Read More

Patti LaBelle, Israel Houghton to perform at Super Bowl Soulful Celebration Blackpink adds 6 Guinness World Record titles GOT7's Jinyoung finds light in 'Letter' music video

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: 'Fairyland' is poignant, if rushed, LGBTQ family drama
Music // 4 minutes ago
Sundance movie review: 'Fairyland' is poignant, if rushed, LGBTQ family drama
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- "Fairyland" is based on Alysia Abbott's memoir about growing up with her gay father in San Francisco. It covers relevant history satisfactorily, though feels a tad hasty.
Chloe Bailey releases new song 'Pray It Away' ahead of album
Music // 2 hours ago
Chloe Bailey releases new song 'Pray It Away' ahead of album
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Chloe Bailey releases new single "Pray it Away" ahead of her new album, "In Pieces" due out in March.
Blackpink adds 6 Guinness World Record titles
Music // 6 hours ago
Blackpink adds 6 Guinness World Record titles
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Blackpink has earned six new Guinness World Records titles with its second studio album "Born Pink" and member Lisa's flourishing solo career, its agency YG Entertainment said Friday.
GOT7's Jinyoung finds light in 'Letter' music video
Music // 1 day ago
GOT7's Jinyoung finds light in 'Letter' music video
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jinyoung released a music video for "Letter," a song from his solo EP "Chapter 0: With."
John Mayer to launch solo tour in March
Music // 1 day ago
John Mayer to launch solo tour in March
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- John Mayer will perform across North America on a solo arena tour featuring Lizzy McAlpine and Alec Benjamin.
Hardy, Lainey Wilson perform 'Wait in the Truck' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Hardy, Lainey Wilson perform 'Wait in the Truck' on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Country music singers Hardy and Lainey Wilson performed their single "Wait in the Truck" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Super Junior's Yesung releases solo album, 'Small Things' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Super Junior's Yesung releases solo album, 'Small Things' music video
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop star Yesung released the solo album "Sensory Flows" and a music video for the song "Small Things."
Luke Bryan, Shania Twain to headline Faster Horses music festival
Music // 2 days ago
Luke Bryan, Shania Twain to headline Faster Horses music festival
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Shania Twain and other artists will perform at Faster Horses music and camping festival in July.
Little Big Town to launch 'Friends of Mine' tour in April
Music // 2 days ago
Little Big Town to launch 'Friends of Mine' tour in April
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Country music group Little Big Town will perform across the United States on a new tour.
Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs to perform at Grammys
Music // 2 days ago
Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs to perform at Grammys
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Luke Combs, Lizzo and other artists will take the stage at the Grammy Awards in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shemar Moore introduces newborn daughter Frankie: 'Love of my life'
Shemar Moore introduces newborn daughter Frankie: 'Love of my life'
Sundance movie review: Joyous 'Persian Version' is feel-good movie of fest
Sundance movie review: Joyous 'Persian Version' is feel-good movie of fest
Sundance movie review: Toxic 'Passages' is relentlessly miserable
Sundance movie review: Toxic 'Passages' is relentlessly miserable
Sundance movie review: 'Divinity' is pure sci-fi inanity
Sundance movie review: 'Divinity' is pure sci-fi inanity
Jennifer Lopez: 'Outrageous' adventure tests couple's resolve in 'Shotgun Wedding'
Jennifer Lopez: 'Outrageous' adventure tests couple's resolve in 'Shotgun Wedding'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement