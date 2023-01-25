Trending
Little Big Town to launch 'Friends of Mine' tour in April

By Annie Martin
Little Big Town will perform across the United States on a new tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Little Big Town will perform across the United States on a new tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Little Big Town is going on tour in 2023.

The country music group announced a new U.S. tour, the Friends of Mine tour, on Wednesday.

The tour kicks off April 13 in Birmingham, Ala., and ends July 16 in Reno, Nev.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

Little Big Town has yet to announce its "special guests" for the tour.

"Been dying to share this news. Beyond excited to bring our 'Friends of Mine' tour to a city near you," the band wrote on Instagram.

Little Big Town released its most recent album, Mr. Sun, in September. The album features the single "Hell Yeah."

Here's the full list of dates for the Friends of Mine tour:

April 13 - Birmingham, Ala., at BJCC Concert Hall

April 14 - Augusta, Ga., at Bell Auditorium

April 15 - Atlanta, Ga., at Fox Theatre

April 21 - Savannah, Ga., at Johnny Mercer Theatre

April 22 - Columbia, S.C., at The Township Auditorium

May 18 - Enid, Okla., at Stride Bank Center

May 19 - Park City, Kans., at Hartman Arena

June 15 - Bonner, Mont., at Kettlehouse Amphitheater

July 15 - Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara Bowl

July 16 - Reno, Nev., at Grande Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

