Jan. 25, 2023 / 12:48 PM

Luke Bryan, Shania Twain to headline Faster Horses music festival

By Annie Martin
1/5
Luke Bryan will perform at Faster Horses music and camping festival in July. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Luke Bryan will perform at Faster Horses music and camping festival in July. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Organizers have announced the lineup for the 2023 Faster Horses music festival.

The annual music and camping festival will take place July 14-16 in Brooklyn, Mich.

Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain will headline this year's event.

Dustin Lynch, Dwight Yoakam, Billy Currington, Dylan Scott, Mike., Blanco Brown, Warren Zeiders, Kameron Marlowe, Chris Cagle, Hailey Whitters, Conner Smith, Kylie Morgan, Tenille Townes, Dee Jay Silver and other artists will also perform.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. EST.

Bryan released his seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, in August 2020, while Zac Brown Band's most recent album, The Comeback, was released in October 2021.

Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3 and launch an accompanying tour in April. The singer released a new song from the album, "Giddy Up!," earlier this month.

Moments from Shania Twain's career

Shania Twain performs at the Juno Awards in Vancouver on March 22, 1998. The following month, Twain performed a special benefit concert for "VH1 Save the Music." Photo by H. Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

