Luke Bryan, Shania Twain to headline Faster Horses music festival

Luke Bryan will perform at Faster Horses music and camping festival in July. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Organizers have announced the lineup for the 2023 Faster Horses music festival. The annual music and camping festival will take place July 14-16 in Brooklyn, Mich. Advertisement

Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain will headline this year's event.

Dustin Lynch, Dwight Yoakam, Billy Currington, Dylan Scott, Mike., Blanco Brown, Warren Zeiders, Kameron Marlowe, Chris Cagle, Hailey Whitters, Conner Smith, Kylie Morgan, Tenille Townes, Dee Jay Silver and other artists will also perform.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. EST.

Your 2023 #fasterhorsesfestival lineup just dropped! Passes go on sale to everyone Friday, Feb 10 @ 10 am ET. See you at the #partyofthedecade! https://t.co/A5ql2KuX48 pic.twitter.com/qbSKTr6nIk— Faster Horses Festival (@faster_horses) January 25, 2023

Bryan released his seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, in August 2020, while Zac Brown Band's most recent album, The Comeback, was released in October 2021.

Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3 and launch an accompanying tour in April. The singer released a new song from the album, "Giddy Up!," earlier this month.

