Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 24, 2023 / 1:11 PM

TXT enjoy nature in 'Sugar Rush Ride' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Tomorrow X Together released a preview of its music video for "Sugar Rush Ride," the title track from its EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tomorrow X Together released a preview of its music video for "Sugar Rush Ride," the title track from its EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop group, aka TXT, released a preview of its video for the song "Sugar Rush Ride" on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The "Sugar Rush Ride" teaser shows the members of TXT lounging under a pink willow tree. The group enjoy nature as they soak up the sun.

"Sugar Rush Ride" is the title track from TXT's forthcoming EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation. The group will release the EP and the full "Sugar Rush Ride" music video Friday.

The Name Chapter: Temptation also features the songs "Devil by the Window," "Happy Fools," "Tinnitus" and "Leaving Neverland." TXT shared a highlight medley for the EP on Sunday.

The Name Chapter: Temptation will be TXT's first EP since Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, released in May.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. The group made its debut in 2019.

Read More

TXT share track list for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP TXT share 'Nightmare' teaser for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP Monsta X share 'Liar' version of 'Beautiful Liar' dance practice video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Panic! at the Disco to disband: 'Sometimes a journey must end'
Music // 55 minutes ago
Panic! at the Disco to disband: 'Sometimes a journey must end'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Panic! at the Disco will disband following its "Viva Las Vengeance" tour as Brendon Urie prepares to welcome his first child.
Justin Bieber sells music rights to Hipgnosis Songs in $200M deal
Music // 1 hour ago
Justin Bieber sells music rights to Hipgnosis Songs in $200M deal
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber has sold his publishing and recorded music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital.
Kim Petras performs new single 'Brrr' on 'Late Night'
Music // 1 hour ago
Kim Petras performs new single 'Brrr' on 'Late Night'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Petras performed her song "Brrr" and discussed her Grammy nomination on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Monsta X share 'Liar' version of 'Beautiful Liar' dance practice video
Music // 23 hours ago
Monsta X share 'Liar' version of 'Beautiful Liar' dance practice video
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X released a choreography video for "Beautiful Liar," the title track its EP "Reason."
Kali Uchis announces 'Red Moon in Venus' album, new tour
Music // 23 hours ago
Kali Uchis announces 'Red Moon in Venus' album, new tour
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis will release the album "Red Moon in Venus" in March and launch a new North American tour the next month.
Kelly Clarkson covers Taylor Swift's 'Better Man (Taylor's Version)'
Music // 1 day ago
Kelly Clarkson covers Taylor Swift's 'Better Man (Taylor's Version)'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson performed "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift in a new Kellyoke segment on her talk show.
Yes sells catalog to Warner Music Group
Music // 1 day ago
Yes sells catalog to Warner Music Group
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Warner Music Group has acquired the Atlantic Records catalog of British progressive rock band Yes.
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Music // 1 day ago
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Beyoncé performed live for the first time in four years at the opening of the Atlantis Royal Resort in Dubai. Her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her onstage.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Music // 3 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth, straight week.
Twice find magic in 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Twice find magic in 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released a single and music video for "Moonlight Sunrise," a new English-language single.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
Michael Strahan receives first sports entertainment star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Michael Strahan receives first sports entertainment star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement