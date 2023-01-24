Trending
Kim Petras performs new single 'Brrr' on 'Late Night'

By Annie Martin
Kim Petras performed her song "Brrr" and discussed her Grammy nomination on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Petras took to the stage on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The 30-year-old singer performed her song "Brrr" for the first time on television during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Petras released a single and lyric video for "Brrr" last week. The song is expected to appear on her forthcoming third studio album.

Petras' most recent album, Turn Off the Light, was released in 2019. The singer is known for the singles "Heart to Break," "Unholy" with Sam Smith and "If Jesus Was a Rockstar."

In the interview, Petras recalled the moment when she learned she is nominated for her first Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Unholy" with Smith.

"My team yelled at me from downstairs and just, like, came into my room, and I was just getting ready and I was like, 'What?' And yeah, they were just like, 'You're nominated for a Grammy!' and we all started crying and jumping and doing the things you do," she said. "So yeah, it's crazy."

Petras also discussed how her and Smith's nomination is meaningful for representation of the LGBTQ community at the Grammys.

"I feel like gay clubs raised me, and pop music. No one loves pop music more than gay clubs, and honestly, I owe everything I have to the gays in Bushwick," she said. "I used to perform on tables in bars and whatever, and now I'm nominated for a Grammy."

The Grammys will take place Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

