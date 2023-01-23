Advertisement
Music
Jan. 23, 2023 / 8:57 AM

Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage

By Tonya Pendleton
Beyonce attends the premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles in 2019. She performed her first concert in four years at the opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Beyonce attends the premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles in 2019. She performed her first concert in four years at the opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Ahead of her anticipated Renaissance tour, Beyoncé performed her first show in four years at the opening of the Atlantis The Royal resort in Dubai.

The hourlong set on Saturday featured several of her hits, including "Crazy in Love," "Freedom," "Be Alive" "Drunk in Love" "Naughty Girl" and "Beautiful Liar," her duet with Shakira.

"We're delighted that global superstar Beyoncé was here to launch this extraordinary resort in an unforgettable way -- a true icon, launching an icon," Tim Kelly, managing director of Atlantis Dubai said, Elle reported.

As fireworks went off behind her and dressed in a gold feathered dress by Dubai designer Atelier Zuhra, Beyoncé, 41, opened the show with her version of the Etta James classic "At Last."

She was accompanied by Firdaus, a 48-piece all-female orchestra. She also had the Mayyas, an all-female dance crew from Lebanon with her onstage at various parts of the show. In a show of support for Ukraine, Beyoncé wore Ukrainian designer FROLOV, who designed the sparkling pink corset dress, gloves and leggings for one of her three costume changes.

Beyonce's parents, Tina Lawson and Mathew Knowles, were in Dubai for the show, along with Jay Z, whom she acknowledged from the stage as "my beautiful husband," and their children, Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter.

Blue Ivy, 11, joined her mother onstage for a performance of "Brown Skin Girl" from her mother's Black Is King project, which was released on The Lion King: The Gift in 2020.

Wearing a red, sparkly gown, Blue Ivy sang her parts of the song that made her the second-youngest Grammy winner in the history of the awards. She received a songwriting credit, which made her eligible for the award.

At the show's end, Beyoncé walked out onto a platform in the middle of a body of water, then was lifted above the audience as a fireworks display concluded the performance.

Celebrities in attendance at the invitation-only concert included Kendall Jenner, Nia Long, Beyoncé protegees Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Rebel Wilson. The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams, Love is Blind's Deepti Vempati and Siesta Key's Juliette Porter were also in the audience. No phones or recordings were allowed.

Atlantis The Royal is scheduled to open next month.

Though no dates have been announced, Beyoncé auctioned off a VIP experience to the expected 2023 Renaissance tour at the Wearable Art gala event in October.

At Saturday's show, she did not perform tracks from the Renaissance album, whose "Cuff It" became a dance challenge on TikTok last year.

Beyoncé last performed in public with Jay Z at the Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 event in 2018.

Beyonce turns 40: a look back

Beyonce arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 21, 2001. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo

