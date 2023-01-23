Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 23, 2023 / 10:59 AM

Yes sells catalog to Warner Music Group

By Annie Martin
Warner Music Group has acquired the Atlantic Records catalog of British progressive rock band Yes. File Photo by UPI
Warner Music Group has acquired the Atlantic Records catalog of British progressive rock band Yes. File Photo by UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- British progressive rock band Yes has sold its catalog to Warner Music Group.

Warner said in a press release Monday that it acquired the Atlantic Records catalog of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group.

Advertisement

Yes released several albums with Atlantic, including its self-titled debut album (1969), Fragile (1971), Close to the Edge (1972) and 90125 (1983).

The full deal includes 12 studio albums, as well as live recordings and compilations.

"My introduction to Yes came while working at a record store in Ohio in 1983. I loved the 90125 album and went to see the band live, where I was introduced to their catalog of incredible songs. I've been a fan ever since and we're absolutely thrilled and deeply honored that the strong relationship between Yes and Warner Music will continue forever," Warner Music president of global catalog Kevin Gore said in a statement.

"The entire Yes family came together and worked enthusiastically with Warner Music Group to secure this historic deal, ensuring that these iconic recordings will continue to be curated in the optimum manner to delight their fans across more than five decades, while also finding and developing new audiences for this timeless music," Yes added.

Yes was originally formed by Chris Squire, Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Peter Banks and Tony Kaye in 1968. The group has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

The band today consists of Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Billy Sherwood and Jon Davison.

Read More

John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Pat Benatar to perform at Love Rocks NYC benefit 'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Moon Dong-eun addresses Park Yeon-jin in final letter 'The Challenge' star Amber Borzotra expecting first child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Music // 3 hours ago
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Beyoncé performed live for the first time in four years at the opening of the Atlantis Royal Resort in Dubai. Her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her onstage.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Music // 2 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth, straight week.
Twice find magic in 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Twice find magic in 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released a single and music video for "Moonlight Sunrise," a new English-language single.
Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan among stars in '80 for Brady' song
Music // 3 days ago
Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan among stars in '80 for Brady' song
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle released the single "Gonna Be You" on Friday for the film "80 for Brady." Watch the video.
'J-Hope in the Box' documentary coming to Disney+ in February
Music // 3 days ago
'J-Hope in the Box' documentary coming to Disney+ in February
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "J-Hope in the Box," a documentary about BTS singer J-Hope and the making of his first solo album, is coming to Disney+.
Celebrities, musicians react to David Crosby's death at 81
Music // 3 days ago
Celebrities, musicians react to David Crosby's death at 81
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- After David Crosby's death at 81, celebrities remembered the iconic singer/songwriter who paved the way for many others in music.
Sam Smith releases 'Gloria' single ahead of new album
Music // 3 days ago
Sam Smith releases 'Gloria' single ahead of new album
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Sam Smith released "Gloria," the title track from their album of the same name, and discussed the song on "The Tonight Show."
TXT share track list for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP
Music // 3 days ago
TXT share track list for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together released a track list for the EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation."
Pink Floyd to release 'Dark Side of the Moon' 50th anniversary box set
Music // 4 days ago
Pink Floyd to release 'Dark Side of the Moon' 50th anniversary box set
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Pink Floyd will release a new "Dark Side of the Moon" box set in honor of the album's 50th anniversary.
Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman taking break from band
Music // 4 days ago
Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman taking break from band
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman said he is "stepping away" from the band to focus on his mental health.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Axl Rose, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
Axl Rose, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Chrissy Teigen introduces newborn daughter Esti Maxine
Chrissy Teigen introduces newborn daughter Esti Maxine
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement