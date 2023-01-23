Kelly Clarkson covers Taylor Swift's 'Better Man (Taylor's Version)'

1/5

Kelly Clarkson performed "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift in a new Kellyoke segment on her talk show. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson covers Taylor Swift in a new Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson, 40, performed Swift's song "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" during Monday's episode of her talk show. Advertisement

Clarkson took to the stage with My Band Y'all, her in-house band. Clarkson and her band all wore football jerseys.

"Better Man," written by Swift, was originally performed by Little Big Town, who released the song in 2016. "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" appears on Swift's 2021 album Red (Taylor's Version), a rerecorded version of her 2012 album Red.

Clarkson had encouraged Swift to rerecord her albums in 2019 amid Swift's issues with Scooter Braun over the sale of her master recordings.

"@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point," Clarkson tweeted at the time.

Red (Taylor's Version) is Swift's second rerecorded album after Fearless (Taylor's Version), released in April 2021.

