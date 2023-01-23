Trending
Music
Jan. 23, 2023 / 2:14 PM

Kali Uchis announces 'Red Moon in Venus' album, new tour

By Annie Martin
1/3
Kali Uchis will release the album "Red Moon in Venus" in March and launch a new North American tour the next month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kali Uchis will release the album "Red Moon in Venus" in March and launch a new North American tour the next month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis will release a new album in March.

The 28-year-old singer announced her third studio album, Red Moon in Venus, on Monday.

Uchis will release the album March 3 and launch an accompanying North American tour in April.

The new tour kicks off April 25 in Austin, Texas, and ends May 30 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Red Moon in Venus features the new song "I Wish You Roses," which Uchis released a single and music video for last week.

Red Moon in Venus follows Uchis' albums Isolation (2018) and Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) (2020). The singer is known for the singles "After the Storm" featuring Tyler, the Creator and Bootsy Collins and "Telepatía."

Here's the full list of dates for Kali Uchis' new tour:

April 25 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Amphitheatre

April 26 -- Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall

April 27 -- Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 30 -- Miami, Fla., at FPL Solar Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park

May 1 -- Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

May 2 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy

May 4 -- New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall

May 7 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met

May 9 -- Washington, D.C., at Anthem

May 10 -- Boston, Mass., at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 12 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Coca-Cola Coliseum

May 14 -- Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore

May 16 -- Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon

May 18 -- Denver, Colo., at Fillmore Auditorium

May 21 -- Portland, Ore.

May 23 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Thunderbird Arena

May 24 -- Seattle, Wash., at WaMu Theatre

May 26 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 28 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at The Chelsea Theatre at the Cosmopolitan

May 30 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre

