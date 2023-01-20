Celebrities, musicians react to David Crosby's death at 81

1/5

David Crosby and Jan Dance arrive for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Celebrities and musicians alike responded to the death of the iconic musician who was part of Crosby, Stills and Nash. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Singer/songwriter David Crosby, who was a founding member of pioneering rock/folk bands The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, died Wednesday at age 81. Celebrities, friends, and collaborators across music genres mourned him, posting their reactions to social media. Graham Nash, his partner in Crosby, Stills and Nash, wrote a touching memorial to his former musical collaborator. Though the two feuded in recent years, Nash said he would miss Crosby and his devotion to music. Advertisement

"It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed," Nash posted to his Facebook account. "I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years.

Advertisement

"David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world."

In a statement he provided to Billboard, Stephen Stills said: "I read a quote in this morning's paper attributed to compose Gustav Mahler that stopped me for a moment: 'Death has, on placid cat's paws, entered the room.' I shoulda known something was up. David and I butted heads a lot over time, but they were mostly glancing blows, yet still left us numb skulls.

"I was happy to be at peace with him. He was without question a giant of a musician, and his harmonic sensibilities were nothing short of genius. The glue that held us together as our vocals soared, like Icarus, towards the sun. I am deeply saddened at his passing and shall miss him beyond measure."

Rocker Melissa Etheridge and Crosby were close enough that she asked him to be her sperm donor in the '90s. He was the biological father of her two children, Bailey and Beckett. Beckett died of an opioid overdose in 2020.

Advertisement

"I am grieving the loss of my friend [and] Beckett and Bailey's biological father, David," Etheridge shared via her Instagram account. "He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, [son] Django, and [wife] Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure."

Advertisement

Other musicians shared their memories of Crosby, who many called Cros.

Country musician Roseanne Cash said she was grateful for his life.

I can't begin to say how influential Crosby, Stills and Nash were for me. I'm grateful David Crosby lived, and so very sad he's gone.— rosanne cash (@rosannecash) January 19, 2023

R&B/soul singer Lalah Hathaway, daughter of soul icon Donny Hathaway, said she "loved" Crosby.

I won't forget it either. Loved him.. RIP https://t.co/BcbOSJK6KG— Dr. LALAH HATHAWAY (@lalahhathaway) January 19, 2023

Rap icon Chuck D said he appreciated Crosby's candor.

Actress Christina Applegate shared how she would pay tribute to the folk rocker.

Tonight at 7pm PST my friends and neighborhood will howl and then blast CSN to honor this beautiful soul and legend. If you do this, please send me videos RIP David Crosby!! We love you. pic.twitter.com/F2LKMmm9LY— christina applegate (@1capplegate) January 19, 2023

Advertisement

Singer/songwriter James Taylor said, "Missing you already" and shared pics with Crosby.

Crosby's peer, Mickey Dolenz of the Monkees, remembered their days as young musicians.

Those were the days, my friend. Rest in peace, David. #RIPDavidCrosby pic.twitter.com/h0lDA7lt2S— Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) January 20, 2023

Notable Deaths of 2023