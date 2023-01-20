'J-Hope in the Box' documentary coming to Disney+ in February

1/5

"J-Hope in the Box," a documentary about BTS singer J-Hope and the making of his first solo album, is coming to Disney+. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A new documentary about South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope is coming to Disney+. J-Hope in the Box will premiere Feb. 17 on Disney+ and Weverse.

J-Hope, 28, is a member of the boy band BTS.

The documentary gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his debut solo album, Jack in the Box, a private listening party for the album, and his 2022 Lollapalooza performance.

<j-hope IN THE BOX> Teaser Poster Feb 17, 5PM (KST) on Weverse & Disney+ globally 2월 17일 오후 5시 위버스 & 디즈니+ 전세계 동시 공개 Weverse Pre-order: available from Feb 10#jhope #jhopeINTHEBOX #제이홉인더박스 #JackInTheBox pic.twitter.com/tZFZMAsCXp— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) January 20, 2023

Disney+ previously released the BTS concert film BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage -- LA.

J-Hope released Jack in the Box and a music video for the song "Arson" in July. The singer was the first member of BTS to release a solo album.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group announced in October that it will take a hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

