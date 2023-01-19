Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 19, 2023 / 1:25 PM

TXT share track list for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP

By Annie Martin
Tomorrow X Together, aka TXT, released a track list for the EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tomorrow X Together, aka TXT, released a track list for the EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is sharing new details about its forthcoming EP.

The K-pop group, known as TXT, released a track list for the EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Name Chapter: Temptation will feature the title track "Sugar Rush Ride" and four other songs: "Devil by the Window," "Happy Fools," "Tinnitus" and "Leaving Neverland."

TXT previously released a concept video for The Name Chapter: Temptation that was titled "Nightmare."

TXT will release The Name Chapter: Temptation on Jan. 27. The EP will be the group's first since Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, released in May.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. The group made its debut in 2019.

Read More

TXT share 'Nightmare' teaser for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP Seventeen's BSS find 'Second Wind' in concept trailer Twice finds a key in 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video teaser

Latest Headlines

Pink Floyd to release 'Dark Side of the Moon' 50th anniversary box set
Music // 3 hours ago
Pink Floyd to release 'Dark Side of the Moon' 50th anniversary box set
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Pink Floyd will release a new "Dark Side of the Moon" box set in honor of the album's 50th anniversary.
Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman taking break from band
Music // 3 hours ago
Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman taking break from band
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman said he is "stepping away" from the band to focus on his mental health.
Seventeen's BSS find 'Second Wind' in concept trailer
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen's BSS find 'Second Wind' in concept trailer
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- BSS, a subunit of the K-pop group Seventeen, will release the single album "Second Wind" in February.
Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan to join Songwriters Hall of Fame
Music // 1 day ago
Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan to join Songwriters Hall of Fame
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Glen Ballard, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Twice finds a key in 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Twice finds a key in 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video teaser
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released a preview of their music video for "Moonlight Sunrise," a new English-language single.
Wilco to promote 'Cruel Country' on new tour
Music // 2 days ago
Wilco to promote 'Cruel Country' on new tour
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Wilco will promote its album "Cruel Country" on a new North American tour in 2023.
Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar to headline Governors Ball
Music // 2 days ago
Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar to headline Governors Ball
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Odesza, Lil Baby, Aespa, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and other artists will perform at Governors Ball music festival in June.
Madonna to launch 'Celebration' tour in July
Music // 2 days ago
Madonna to launch 'Celebration' tour in July
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Madonna will perform across North America on her "Celebration" tour featuring Bob the Drag Queen.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
Music // 5 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive co-founder Robbie Bachman dead at 69
Music // 6 days ago
Bachman-Turner Overdrive co-founder Robbie Bachman dead at 69
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Drummer and co-founder of the Canadian band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Robbie Bachman has died at 69.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car accident at 38
Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car accident at 38
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
Famous birthdays for Jan. 19: Jodie Sweetin, Pete Buttigieg
Famous birthdays for Jan. 19: Jodie Sweetin, Pete Buttigieg
Eugene Levy conquers travel fears in 'Reluctant Traveler'
Eugene Levy conquers travel fears in 'Reluctant Traveler'
Injured Jeremy Renner missing his 'happy place'
Injured Jeremy Renner missing his 'happy place'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement