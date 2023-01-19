Pink Floyd to release 'Dark Side of the Moon' 50th anniversary box set

Nick Mason of Pink Floyd attends Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp in 2008. Pink Floyd will release a new "Dark Side of the Moon" box set in honor of the album's 50th anniversary in March. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Pink Floyd is releasing a new box set of its album Dark Side of the Moon. The band said Thursday that it will release the box set in March in honor of the album's 50th anniversary. Advertisement

The CD and vinyl set includes the 2023 remastered version of the album and a CD and LP of The Dark Side of the Moon -- Live at Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974.

The set also features a 76-page music book and a 160-page photo book from Thames & Hudson that includes rare and previously unseen photographs.

The CD and LP version of The Dark Side of the Moon -- Live at Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974 and the Thames & Hudson photo book will also be available to purchase independently of the box set.

Advertisement

Pink Floyd will release the box set March 24.

Advertisement

In addition, Dark Side of the Moon will play in planetariums around the world in March.

Dark Side of the Moon is Pink Floyd's eighth studio album and was originally released March 1, 1973. The album is one of the band's most celebrated releases and features the singles "Money" and "Us and Them."