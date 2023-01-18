Trending
Seventeen's BSS find 'Second Wind' in concept trailer

By Annie Martin

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BSS is teasing its new single album.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band Seventeen, released a concept trailer for the album, Second Wind, on Wednesday.

BSS consists of Seventeen's Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi.

The Second Wind teaser shows BSS pass a "dead point" and find a second wind. The trio are seen celebrating with others at a stock exchange.

BSS announced Second Wind last week. The trio will share teaser photos for the album Jan. 19-23, Jan. 24-27 and a track list Jan. 31. A highlight medley will follow Feb. 1, along with teaser videos Feb. 2 and 3.

BSS will release Second Wind and a new music video Feb. 6.

BSS originally made its debut with the single "Just Do It" in 2018.

As a full group, Seventeen consists of Seungkwan, DK, Hoshi, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Wonwoo, Woozi, Mingyu, The8, Vernon and Dino.

Latest Headlines

Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan to join Songwriters Hall of Fame
Music // 1 hour ago
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Glen Ballard, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Twice finds a key in 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released a preview of their music video for "Moonlight Sunrise," a new English-language single.
Wilco to promote 'Cruel Country' on new tour
Music // 1 day ago
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Wilco will promote its album "Cruel Country" on a new North American tour in 2023.
Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar to headline Governors Ball
Music // 1 day ago
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Odesza, Lil Baby, Aespa, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and other artists will perform at Governors Ball music festival in June.
Madonna to launch 'Celebration' tour in July
Music // 1 day ago
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Madonna will perform across North America on her "Celebration" tour featuring Bob the Drag Queen.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
Music // 4 days ago
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive co-founder Robbie Bachman dead at 69
Music // 5 days ago
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Drummer and co-founder of the Canadian band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Robbie Bachman has died at 69.
Dreamcatcher celebrates past 6 years in 'Reason' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released a music video for "Reason," a new song for their 6th anniversary as a group.
Taeyang, BTS member Jimin release 'Vibe' single, music video
Music // 5 days ago
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyang shared a single and music video for "Vibe," a new song featuring Jimin.
Miley Cyrus shares 'Flowers' single, music video ahead of new album
Music // 5 days ago
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released a single and music video for "Flowers," a new song from her album "Endless Summer Vacation."
