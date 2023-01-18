Seventeen's BSS find 'Second Wind' in concept trailer

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BSS is teasing its new single album.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band Seventeen, released a concept trailer for the album, Second Wind, on Wednesday.

BSS consists of Seventeen's Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi.

The Second Wind teaser shows BSS pass a "dead point" and find a second wind. The trio are seen celebrating with others at a stock exchange.

BSS announced Second Wind last week. The trio will share teaser photos for the album Jan. 19-23, Jan. 24-27 and a track list Jan. 31. A highlight medley will follow Feb. 1, along with teaser videos Feb. 2 and 3.

BSS will release Second Wind and a new music video Feb. 6.

BSS originally made its debut with the single "Just Do It" in 2018.

As a full group, Seventeen consists of Seungkwan, DK, Hoshi, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Wonwoo, Woozi, Mingyu, The8, Vernon and Dino.