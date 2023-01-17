Trending
Music
Jan. 17, 2023 / 12:16 PM

Twice finds a key in 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Twice released a preview of their music video for "Moonlight Sunrise," a new English-language single. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Twice released a preview of their music video for "Moonlight Sunrise," a new English-language single. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview of their video for the song "Moonlight Sunrise" on Tuesday.

The "Moonlight Sunrise" teaser shows the members of Twice find a key and open the door to an enormous heart-shaped lock.

Twice will release a single and music video for "Moonlight Sunrise" on Friday.

The song will mark the group's second English-language single after "The Feels."

Twice shared a clip of "Moonlight Sunrise" last week.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group released its most recent EP, Between 1&2, in August.

