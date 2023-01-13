Trending
Music
Jan. 13, 2023 / 12:44 PM

Bachman-Turner Overdrive co-founder Robbie Bachman dead at 69

By Tonya Pendleton
Robbie Bachman (2nd, R), of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at age of He and his brothers Randy (L) and Tim (R) were in Bachman-Turner Overdrive which earned a #1 hit in 1973 with "Takin Care of Business" Also pictured is the brothers' cousin, Brent Olynk. Randy Bachman/Instagram
Robbie Bachman (2nd, R), of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at age of He and his brothers Randy (L) and Tim (R) were in Bachman-Turner Overdrive which earned a #1 hit in 1973 with "Takin Care of Business" Also pictured is the brothers' cousin, Brent Olynk. Randy Bachman/Instagram

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Classic rock lovers mourn anew this week as drummer and co-founder Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive has died. He was 69.

The band is best known for its '70s hits "Taking Care of Business," a No. 1 Billboard single from their Bachman-Turner Overdrive II album in 1973, and "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" from the 1974 album Not Fragile.

The songs, along with "Roll On Down the Highway" and "Let it Ride" were staples on AM radio in the '70s, retaining their luster due to classic rock playlists on streaming music sites and on satellite radio.

Randy Bachman announced his brother's death via Twitter on Thursday night.

"Another sad departure," he wrote in his post. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together."

Rock guitarist Jeff Beck, 78, died earlier in the week.

Randy Bachman and brother Robbie formed the nucleus of Bachman-Turner Overdrive while growing up together in Winnipeg, Canada.

Robbie Bachman started as the drummer in Randy's Brave Belt band, which included Chad Allan. The siblings ultimately added their middle brother, Tim, on rhythm guitar and linked up with bassist C. Fred Turner, who became the Turner of the reworked group.

After their big hits, Randy Bachman left the group in 1977. Years of tensions between the brothers followed with the remaining band members being forced to use the name BTO as Randy owned the rights to it.

The group went through multiple changing lineups, with Robbie Bachman leaving for good in 2005. Brother Randy remained through the band's final incarnation in 2018.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive was inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame in 2014.

Lisa
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, attends the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Los Angeles in 2015. She died suddenly January 12 at age 54. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Virtuoso guitar legend Jeff Beck dead at 78 Celebrities mourn Lisa Marie Presley on social media Rihanna releases trailer for Super Bowl performance

