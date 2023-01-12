Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 12, 2023 / 11:11 AM

Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Demi Lovato arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 UNICEF Gala at The Glasshouse on Nov. 29, 2022 in New York City. Ads for her eighth album "Holy Fvck" were banned in Britain by the Advertising Standards Authority which said they could be viewed as blasphemous. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Demi Lovato arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 UNICEF Gala at The Glasshouse on Nov. 29, 2022 in New York City. Ads for her eighth album "Holy Fvck" were banned in Britain by the Advertising Standards Authority which said they could be viewed as blasphemous. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato's album poster for her new release has been banned in Britain as it was deemed potentially offensive to Christians.

Britain's Advertising Standards Authority says that Lovato's provocative imagery and album title could be misconstrued as blasphemous. The initial ad was placed in six areas around London in August 2022.

Advertisement

Lovato's album, released in August, is entitled Holy Fvck, and therein lies the issue. The ASA says most will confuse the title with its more profane version. The album's subject matter deals candidly with Lovato's admitted mental health and addiction struggles.

In shades of a similar controversy over music and imagery for Madonna's Like a Virgin project in the 80s, the ASA questioned whether the poster was appropriate for all ages and whether or not it mocked Christian beliefs.

"We considered that the image of Ms. Lovato bound up in a bondage-style outfit whilst lying on a mattress shaped like a crucifix, in a position with her legs bound to one side which was reminiscent of Christ on the cross, together with the reference to 'holy fvck,' which in that context was likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion, was likely to cause serious offence to Christians."

Advertisement

Polydor, the British imprint of Lovato's American record label Universal Records says that they asked the U.K. agency working with them to make sure the imagery would stand and got their approval beforehand.

The posters did register four complaints and were removed after four days. The ASA asked Polydor/Universal to ensure that future ad campaigns were evaluated thoroughly to ensure they were not going to be viewed as offensive.

Holy Fvck is Lovato's eighth album. The former Disney star, who uses the pronouns she and they after coming out as pansexual and non-binary, said last year that she embraced the dark themes on the album.

"You can't have light without dark," she told the Los Angeles Times. "The dichotomy was really important to me, and I had to take my anger out of the shadows in order to heal. I am owning my dark side, and it doesn't have to take me down."

Billie Eilish turns 21: a look back

Billie Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" topped the album charts earlier in the year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Demi Lovato releases new album, performs '29' on 'Tonight Show' 'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes Virtuoso guitar legend Jeff Beck dead at 78

Latest Headlines

TXT share 'Nightmare' teaser for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP
Music // 21 hours ago
TXT share 'Nightmare' teaser for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop group TXT released a concept video for its forthcoming EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation."
Eric Church to launch 'Outsiders Revival' tour in June
Music // 23 hours ago
Eric Church to launch 'Outsiders Revival' tour in June
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Eric Church will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Elle King and other artists.
Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees
Music // 1 day ago
Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Drake and other artists are nominated at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink lead Coachella lineup
Music // 1 day ago
Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink lead Coachella lineup
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink have joined the lineup for this spring's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.
WayV share 'Phantom' dance practice video
Music // 1 day ago
WayV share 'Phantom' dance practice video
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- WayV, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a choreography video for "Phantom," the title track from its new EP.
Mo Gilligan to host BRIT Awards for second year
Music // 2 days ago
Mo Gilligan to host BRIT Awards for second year
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Comedian Mo Gilligan will return to host the BRIT Awards in February.
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X released the EP "Reason" and a music video for the song "Beautiful Liar."
Olivia Rodrigo teases new music on 'Drivers License' anniversary
Music // 2 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo teases new music on 'Drivers License' anniversary
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo confirmed she's working on new music on the second anniversary of her song "Drivers License."
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to headline Minneapolis concert
Music // 4 days ago
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to headline Minneapolis concert
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Billy Joel has announced that he and his fellow rock 'n' roll legend Stevie Nicks are set to headline a one-night-only show in Minneapolis.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for third week
Music // 5 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for third week
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for third week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1980s and '90s supermodel Tatjana Patitz dies at 56
1980s and '90s supermodel Tatjana Patitz dies at 56
Disney gets new chairman, rebukes billionaire investor's attempt to join board
Disney gets new chairman, rebukes billionaire investor's attempt to join board
'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes
'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes
Prince Harry drinks tequila shots, talks about Princess Di on 'Late Show'
Prince Harry drinks tequila shots, talks about Princess Di on 'Late Show'
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement