Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 11, 2023 / 2:12 PM

TXT share 'Nightmare' teaser for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP

By Annie Martin
TXT released a concept video for its forthcoming EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
TXT released a concept video for its forthcoming EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a concept video for its forthcoming EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The teaser, titled "Nightmare," shows the members of TXT resting in a surreal space decorated with art installations made of stuffed animals.

TXT previously released a concept video titled "Daydream" that shows the members enjoying a sunny day in the woods.

TXT will release The Name Chapter: Temptation on Jan. 27. The group announced the EP in December alongside a teaser featuring psychedelic visuals.

The Name Chapter: Temptation will be the group's first EP since Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, released in May.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. The group made its debut in 2019.

Read More

TXT to release 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' EP in January WayV share 'Phantom' dance practice video Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Eric Church to launch 'Outsiders Revival' tour in June
Music // 2 hours ago
Eric Church to launch 'Outsiders Revival' tour in June
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Eric Church will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Elle King and other artists.
Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees
Music // 3 hours ago
Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Drake and other artists are nominated at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink lead Coachella lineup
Music // 4 hours ago
Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink lead Coachella lineup
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink have joined the lineup for this spring's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.
WayV share 'Phantom' dance practice video
Music // 1 day ago
WayV share 'Phantom' dance practice video
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- WayV, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a choreography video for "Phantom," the title track from its new EP.
Mo Gilligan to host BRIT Awards for second year
Music // 1 day ago
Mo Gilligan to host BRIT Awards for second year
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Comedian Mo Gilligan will return to host the BRIT Awards in February.
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X released the EP "Reason" and a music video for the song "Beautiful Liar."
Olivia Rodrigo teases new music on 'Drivers License' anniversary
Music // 2 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo teases new music on 'Drivers License' anniversary
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo confirmed she's working on new music on the second anniversary of her song "Drivers License."
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to headline Minneapolis concert
Music // 3 days ago
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to headline Minneapolis concert
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Billy Joel has announced that he and his fellow rock 'n' roll legend Stevie Nicks are set to headline a one-night-only show in Minneapolis.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for third week
Music // 4 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for third week
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for third week.
Monsta X take the stage in 'Beautiful Liar' music video teaser
Music // 5 days ago
Monsta X take the stage in 'Beautiful Liar' music video teaser
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X released a preview of its video for "Beautiful Liar," a song from its EP "Reason."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prince Harry hopes to 'find peace' with William, royal family
Prince Harry hopes to 'find peace' with William, royal family
Prince Harry says royal family has shown 'no willingness to reconcile'
Prince Harry says royal family has shown 'no willingness to reconcile'
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement