Music
Jan. 11, 2023 / 10:07 AM

Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink lead Coachella lineup

By Karen Butler
1/5
Bad Bunny is set to perform at California's famed Coachella festival in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Bad Bunny is set to perform at California's famed Coachella festival in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink have joined the lineup for this spring's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

The festival will run two weekends -- April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Advertisement

Other acts set to take the stage are Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Becky G, Metro Boomin, Yungblud, Rosalia, Charli XCX, Bjork and Willow.

