Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink lead Coachella lineup

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink have joined the lineup for this spring's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.
The festival will run two weekends -- April 14-16 and April 21-23.
Other acts set to take the stage are Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Becky G, Metro Boomin, Yungblud, Rosalia, Charli XCX, Bjork and Willow.