Jan. 10, 2023 / 1:35 PM

WayV share 'Phantom' dance practice video

By Annie Martin

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- WayV has released a dance practice video for its song "Phantom."

The Chinese boy band, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, shared a choreography video for the track Tuesday.

The video shows the members of WayV perform the "Phantom" choreography in a studio. The group wear coordinating black-and-white outfits.

"Phantom" appears on WayV's EP of the same name. The group released the EP and a music video for "Phantom" in December.

Phantom also features the songs "Diamonds Only," "Good Life," "Broken Love," "Bounce Back," "Try My Luck," "Back to You" and "Low Low."

WayV previously shared a track video for "Diamonds Only."

WayV consists of Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang. As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT 127 and NCT Dream.

WayV shine in 'Diamonds Only' track video Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video NCT 127 to release 'Ay-Yo' album in January What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

