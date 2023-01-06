Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 6, 2023 / 1:33 PM

Monsta X take the stage in 'Beautiful Liar' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Monsta X released a preview of its video for "Beautiful Liar," a song from its EP "Reason." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Monsta X released a preview of its video for "Beautiful Liar," a song from its EP "Reason." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview Friday of its video for the song "Beautiful Liar."

Advertisement

The "Beautiful Liar" teaser shows the members of Monsta X take the stage in front of a cheering audience.

Monsta X released a first teaser for "Beautiful Liar" on Thursday that shows the members dressed in red and walking among a crowd of masked people.

"Beautiful Liar" appears on Monsta X's forthcoming EP, Reason. The group will release the EP and the full "Beautiful Liar" music video Monday.

Reason also features the tracks "Daydream," "Crescendo," "Lone Ranger," "Deny" and "It's Okay." The EP will be Monsta X's first since Shape of Love, released in April.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.

Advertisement

Read More

NCT 127 to release 'Ay-Yo' album in January BTS member Jimin to join Taeyang on new song 'Vibe' Twice to release English-language single 'Moonlight Sunrise' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Fletcher, Kelsea Ballerini explore love, loss in 'Better Version' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Fletcher, Kelsea Ballerini explore love, loss in 'Better Version' music video
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini released a music video for "Better Version," a song from Fletcher's album "Girl of My Dreams."
NCT 127 to release 'Ay-Yo' album in January
Music // 1 day ago
NCT 127 to release 'Ay-Yo' album in January
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 will release "Ay-Yo," a repackaged version of its album "2 Baddies," in January.
Shania Twain shares 'Giddy Up!' single, dance video
Music // 1 day ago
Shania Twain shares 'Giddy Up!' single, dance video
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Shania Twain released a single and music video for "Giddy Up!," a song from her new album "Queen of Me."
Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in July
Music // 1 day ago
Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in July
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sam Smith will perform across North America following the release of their album "Gloria."
Nirvana, Supremes, Ma Rainey among Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honorees
Music // 1 day ago
Nirvana, Supremes, Ma Rainey among Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honorees
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Nirvana, The Supremes, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers and other artists will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at a ceremony ahead of the Grammy Awards.
Quavo releases song 'Without You' in tribute to Takeoff
Music // 1 day ago
Quavo releases song 'Without You' in tribute to Takeoff
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Quavo, of the Atlanta-based hip-hop group Migos, released a song in tribute to his nephew, Takeoff, who was killed last year.
BTS member Jimin to join Taeyang on new song 'Vibe'
Music // 2 days ago
BTS member Jimin to join Taeyang on new song 'Vibe'
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyang will release "Vibe," a new song featuring Jimin, in January.
Twice to release English-language single 'Moonlight Sunrise'
Music // 2 days ago
Twice to release English-language single 'Moonlight Sunrise'
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice will release "Moonlight Sunrise," a pre-release track from their EP "Our Youth," in January.
De La Soul catalog coming to streaming services in March
Music // 3 days ago
De La Soul catalog coming to streaming services in March
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Hip-hop trio De La Soul will release their catalog on streaming services for the first time.
Modest Mouse co-founder, drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45
Music // 4 days ago
Modest Mouse co-founder, drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Jeremiah Green's mother announced that the Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer has died. He was 45.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jeremy Renner shares video of hospital room 'spa moment'
Jeremy Renner shares video of hospital room 'spa moment'
Vince McMahon announces return as WWE chairman
Vince McMahon announces return as WWE chairman
'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for child abuse over 1968 nude scene
'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for child abuse over 1968 nude scene
'The Bachelor' introduces its 30 contestants for Season 27
'The Bachelor' introduces its 30 contestants for Season 27
Reba McEntire: 'The Hammer' based on real-life Nevada judge
Reba McEntire: 'The Hammer' based on real-life Nevada judge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement