Monsta X take the stage in 'Beautiful Liar' music video teaser

Monsta X released a preview of its video for "Beautiful Liar," a song from its EP "Reason." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X is teasing its new music video. The K-pop group released a preview Friday of its video for the song "Beautiful Liar." Advertisement

The "Beautiful Liar" teaser shows the members of Monsta X take the stage in front of a cheering audience.

Monsta X released a first teaser for "Beautiful Liar" on Thursday that shows the members dressed in red and walking among a crowd of masked people.

"Beautiful Liar" appears on Monsta X's forthcoming EP, Reason. The group will release the EP and the full "Beautiful Liar" music video Monday.

Reason also features the tracks "Daydream," "Crescendo," "Lone Ranger," "Deny" and "It's Okay." The EP will be Monsta X's first since Shape of Love, released in April.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.