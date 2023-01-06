Trending
Music
Jan. 6, 2023 / 11:08 AM

Fletcher, Kelsea Ballerini explore love, loss in 'Better Version' music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Fletcher (pictured) and Kelsea Ballerini released a music video for "Better Version," a song from Fletcher's album "Girl of My Dreams." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Fletcher (pictured) and Kelsea Ballerini released a music video for "Better Version," a song from Fletcher's album "Girl of My Dreams." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini have released a new music video.

Fletcher, 28, and Ballerini, 29, released a video for the song "Better Version" on Friday.

The "Better Version" video follows two couples, played by Fletcher and Ava Capri, and Ballerini and Gavin Leatherwood, whose relationships ultimately end.

"it's a story of the highs and lows of a relationship and ultimately it's dissolution. maybe my favorite video i've done yet. featuring @avacapri, @gavinleatherwood & directed by the brilliant @evadolezalovaofficial," Fletcher wrote on Instagram.

"it takes you on the parallel journey of two love stories... from the passion and happy beginnings, to the unraveling, to ultimately the betterment of yourself with the humans that meet you there," Ballerini said.

"Better Version" appears on Fletcher's debut studio album, Girl of My Dreams, released in September.

Girl of My Dreams also features the singles "Healing," "Her Body is Bible," "Becky's So Hot," "Sting," "Suckerpunch" and seven other songs.

Ballerini's most recent album, Subject to Change, was also released in September.

