NCT 127 to release 'Ay-Yo' album in January

NCT 127 will release "Ay-Yo," a repackaged version of its album "2 Baddies," in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 will release a new album in January. The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, announced the album Ay-Yo on Thursday. Advertisement

Ay-Yo is a repackaged version of NCT 127's album 2 Baddies, released in September.

The new album will feature the songs "Ay-Yo," "Faster," "2 Baddies," "Time Lapse," "DJ," "Crash Landing," "Designer," "Gold Dust," "Black Clouds," "Playback," "Skyscraper," "Tasty," "Vitamin," "LOL (Laugh-Out-Loud)" and "1, 2, 7 (Time Stops)."

NCT 127 will promote the album by releasing teaser images Jan. 9-12 and 16-19. The group will share a track video Jan. 26, a new teaser image Jan. 28 and a music video teaser Jan. 29.

NCT 127 will release Ay-Yo and the full music video Jan. 30.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. As a full group, NCT has 23 members.