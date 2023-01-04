Trending
Music
Jan. 4, 2023 / 1:31 PM

BTS member Jimin to join Taeyang on new song 'Vibe'

By Annie Martin

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Taeyang and Jimin are collaborating on a new song.

Taeyang, a member of the K-pop group Big Bang, announced the song "Vibe" featuring Jimin, a member of the boy band BTS, on Wednesday.

The "Vibe" teaser photo shows Taeyang and Jimin posing together while wearing black outfits with red accents.

Taeyang will release the song Jan. 13.

The singer announced the new solo project Monday with a teaser photo and the words "coming soon."

Big Bang also consists of T.O.P, G-Dragon and Daesung. Daesung terminated his contract with YG Entertainment in December, with G-Dragon expected to be the only member of Big Bang to remain with the company.

Taeyang will release "Vibe" with The Black Label, an associate company of YG.

BTS, meanwhile, announced in October that it will take a hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers. The group also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V and Jungkook.

