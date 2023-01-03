Twice to release English-language single 'Moonlight Sunrise'

Trending
Music
Jan. 3, 2023 / 1:47 PM

By Annie Martin
Twice will release "Moonlight Sunrise," a pre-release track from their EP "Our Youth," in January. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/914a09f347d5f9eb23061a4907c747a7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice will release a new single in January.

The K-pop stars announced the English-language single "Moonlight Sunrise" on Tuesday.

Twice will release the song Jan. 20.

"Moonlight Sunrise" is a pre-release track from Twice's forthcoming EP Our Youth, slated for release in March.

The song will be Twice's second English-language single after "The Feels," released in October 2021.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group released its most recent EP, Between 1&2, in August.

