Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 29, 2022 / 2:31 PM

The Weeknd teases a new video for his song, 'Is There Someone Else'

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
The Weeknd performs at Super Bowl LV in 2021. The Canadian singer/songwriter teased a new video for the song "Something Else" from his 2022 album "Dawn FM." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e38682d4f9b45d170902f1ff6e6b8517/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Weeknd performs at Super Bowl LV in 2021. The Canadian singer/songwriter teased a new video for the song "Something Else" from his 2022 album "Dawn FM." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, in January, but it seems he's not done with the project just yet. He teased an upcoming video for the song "Is There Someone Else" via Twitter Thursday.

When a fan asked how he felt after a year that saw the album go to #1 on the Billboard sales chart, The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, tweeted back, saying "i feel istheresomeoneelsemusicvideo-ish."

A video for the song "Is There Someone Else" would be the sixth from the album. Lead single "Take My Breath" and the rest of the singles -- "Out of Time," "Sacrifice," "Gasoline" and "How Do I Make You Love Me" all have previously released videos.

A new one would only cap the Weeknd's incredibly successful 2022. During the year, he filmed The Idol, a new series for HBO starring Lily-Rose Depp, went on a world tour that had already sold $100M in tickets before the first stop, appeared at Coachella and on The Simpsons and signed a new, eight-figure recording, publishing and merchandising deal. He also contributed the song "Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" to the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack.

Advertisement

No further announcement has been made about a video release or who might star in or direct it. In the past, Tesfaye has worked most frequently with directors Cliqua, who recently did the "Out of Time" video, Anton Tammi ("In Your Eyes"), and Grant Singer ("Try Me").

Tesfaye has already scheduled the second half of 2023 for the Europe and Latin American legs of his After Hours Til Dawn tour. It continues in Manchester, England, in June after its run in the U.S. and Canada. Last year, just before the tour's opener at the Rogers Center in his hometown of Toronto, he reflected on how much things had changed in the last decade.

"The journey from Scarborough to downtown and then out to the world is something I'm so grateful for," Tesfaye told the Toronto Sun. "Going from my first Mod Club show where fans saw my face for the first time to now playing Rogers Centre 11 years later is so humbling and incredible."

AMA Artist of the Year winners through the years

Left to right, BTS members V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope at the American Music Awards in 2017. The K-pop boy band earned Artist of the Year in 2021. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

What to watch: 5 Jenna Ortega roles beyond 'Wednesday' Modest Mouse's Jeremiah Green battling Stage 4 cancer Reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dead at 31

Latest Headlines

Mamamoo's Solar shares 'Paradise' music video
Music // 43 minutes ago
Mamamoo's Solar shares 'Paradise' music video
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Solar released a video for "Paradise," the theme song for the DJ reality competition series "WET!: World EDM Trend."
Ateez dance in 'Halazia' music video teaser
Music // 1 hour ago
Ateez dance in 'Halazia' music video teaser
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group Ateez released a preview of its music video for "Halazia," a song from the single album "Spin Off: From the Witness."
NCT 127 will appear on CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live'
Music // 1 day ago
NCT 127 will appear on CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group NCT 127 will appear this week on a special live program on CNN for the New Year's Eve celebrations, management agency SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.
G-Dragon likely to be only BIGBANG member to stay with YG
Music // 2 days ago
G-Dragon likely to be only BIGBANG member to stay with YG
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Daesung of K-pop boy group BIGBANG recently terminated his contract with YG Entertainment, the agency said Tuesday, with G-Dragon expected to be the band's only member to remain with the company.
Singer Mel C cancels New Year's Eve appearance on Polish TV
Music // 2 days ago
Singer Mel C cancels New Year's Eve appearance on Polish TV
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Melanie Chisholm, the British singer and former Spice Girl known as Mel C, has canceled a planned New Year's Eve performance on Polish television.
Country music star Zach Bryan releases new live album
Music // 2 days ago
Country music star Zach Bryan releases new live album
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Country music star Zach Bryan has unexpectedly released a new live album called "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks)."
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
What to listen to: 10 Christmas songs of 2022
Music // 6 days ago
What to listen to: 10 Christmas songs of 2022
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Ten artists released or updated their holiday musical offerings for 2022, including the Alicia Keys, Lizzo and Camila Cabello.
Seventeen's Vernon releases 'Black Eye' solo mixtape, music video
Music // 6 days ago
Seventeen's Vernon releases 'Black Eye' solo mixtape, music video
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop star Vernon released his debut solo mixtape, "Black Eye," and a music video for his song of the same name.
Daddy Yankee releases 'Campeon' video, performs final show of farewell tour
Music // 6 days ago
Daddy Yankee releases 'Campeon' video, performs final show of farewell tour
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Daddy Yankee released a video for his song "Campeón" and performed the final show of his "La Última Vuelta" farewell tour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Reports: ABC anchor T.J. Holmes files for divorce
Reports: ABC anchor T.J. Holmes files for divorce
What to watch: 5 Ashley Park roles beyond 'Emily In Paris'
What to watch: 5 Ashley Park roles beyond 'Emily In Paris'
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement