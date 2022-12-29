Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 29, 2022 / 2:13 PM

Mamamoo's Solar shares 'Paradise' music video

By Annie Martin
Solar (second from left), pictured with Mamamoo, released a video for "Paradise," the theme song for the DJ reality competition series "WET!: World EDM Trend." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3385f3c2b848231e4cec8a5f784fab48/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Solar (second from left), pictured with Mamamoo, released a video for "Paradise," the theme song for the DJ reality competition series "WET!: World EDM Trend." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Solar is back with a new music video.

The 31-year-old K-pop star released a video for the song "Paradise" on Thursday.

Advertisement

The "Paradise" video shows Solar sing as a DJ performs in the background. The video also features a dancer.

"Paradise" is the theme song for the new Korean DJ reality competition series WET!: World EDM Trend. Solar and DJ Harry released the song Wednesday.

WET!: World EDM Trend premieres Jan. 11, 2023, on Wavve. The series will see DJs from popular South Korean labels compete against each other.

Mamamoo also consists of Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group last released the EP Mic On in October.

Read More

Ateez dance in 'Halazia' music video teaser NCT 127 will appear on CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live' G-Dragon likely to be only BIGBANG member to stay with YG What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

The Weeknd teases a new video for his song, 'Is There Someone Else'
Music // 27 minutes ago
The Weeknd teases a new video for his song, 'Is There Someone Else'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Weeknd teases a new music video for the song "Is There Someone Else" from his "Dawn FM" album released a year ago
Ateez dance in 'Halazia' music video teaser
Music // 1 hour ago
Ateez dance in 'Halazia' music video teaser
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group Ateez released a preview of its music video for "Halazia," a song from the single album "Spin Off: From the Witness."
NCT 127 will appear on CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live'
Music // 1 day ago
NCT 127 will appear on CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group NCT 127 will appear this week on a special live program on CNN for the New Year's Eve celebrations, management agency SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.
G-Dragon likely to be only BIGBANG member to stay with YG
Music // 2 days ago
G-Dragon likely to be only BIGBANG member to stay with YG
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Daesung of K-pop boy group BIGBANG recently terminated his contract with YG Entertainment, the agency said Tuesday, with G-Dragon expected to be the band's only member to remain with the company.
Singer Mel C cancels New Year's Eve appearance on Polish TV
Music // 2 days ago
Singer Mel C cancels New Year's Eve appearance on Polish TV
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Melanie Chisholm, the British singer and former Spice Girl known as Mel C, has canceled a planned New Year's Eve performance on Polish television.
Country music star Zach Bryan releases new live album
Music // 2 days ago
Country music star Zach Bryan releases new live album
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Country music star Zach Bryan has unexpectedly released a new live album called "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks)."
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
What to listen to: 10 Christmas songs of 2022
Music // 6 days ago
What to listen to: 10 Christmas songs of 2022
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Ten artists released or updated their holiday musical offerings for 2022, including the Alicia Keys, Lizzo and Camila Cabello.
Seventeen's Vernon releases 'Black Eye' solo mixtape, music video
Music // 6 days ago
Seventeen's Vernon releases 'Black Eye' solo mixtape, music video
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop star Vernon released his debut solo mixtape, "Black Eye," and a music video for his song of the same name.
Daddy Yankee releases 'Campeon' video, performs final show of farewell tour
Music // 6 days ago
Daddy Yankee releases 'Campeon' video, performs final show of farewell tour
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Daddy Yankee released a video for his song "Campeón" and performed the final show of his "La Última Vuelta" farewell tour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Reports: ABC anchor T.J. Holmes files for divorce
Reports: ABC anchor T.J. Holmes files for divorce
What to watch: 5 Ashley Park roles beyond 'Emily In Paris'
What to watch: 5 Ashley Park roles beyond 'Emily In Paris'
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement