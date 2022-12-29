Ateez dance in 'Halazia' music video teaser

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Ateez is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "Halazia" on Wednesday.

The "Halazia" teaser shows the members of Ateez perform a choreographed dance routine as they are illuminated by light above.

Ateez released a first music video teaser for "Halazia" on Tuesday that shows the members posing in front of a burning banner.

"Halazia" appears on Ateez's forthcoming single album, Spin Off: From the Witness. The group will release the album and the full "Halazia" video Friday.

Spin Off: From the Witness also features the songs "Win," "I'm the One (Edin-ary Remix)," "Take Me Home (Idiotape Remix)" and "Outro: Blue Bird."

Ateez consists of Kim Hong-joong, Park Seong-hwa, Jeong Yun-ho, Kang Yeo-sang, Choi San, Song Ming-gi, Jung Woo-young and Choi Jong-ho. The group made its debut in 2018.