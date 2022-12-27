Trending
Music
Dec. 27, 2022 / 9:13 AM

Country music star Zach Bryan releases new live album

By Karen Butler

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Country music star Zach Bryan has unexpectedly released a new live album called All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks).

"Seems like there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately. I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four hundred bucks to be there and I'm done with it," Bryan wrote on social media over the weekend, connecting the title of his new record to sky-high prices set for concert tickets by sellers.

"I've decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I've done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don't have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show," he added.

"I believe working class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows... I am so so tired of people saying things can't be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people."

Bryan is a 26-year-old U.S. Navy veteran known for his songs "Heading South," "Starved," "Fifth of May" and "The Greatest Day of My Life."

