Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter SZA's SOS is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift's Midnights, followed by Metro Boomin's Heroes & Viallains at No. 3, Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss at No. 4 and Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 5.