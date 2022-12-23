Trending
Dec. 23, 2022 / 12:32 PM

Daddy Yankee releases 'Campeon' video, performs final show of farewell tour

By Annie Martin
Daddy Yankee performs at the final show of his "La Última Vuelta" farewell tour in Miami, on Thursday.
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Daddy Yankee released a new video Friday after bringing his farewell tour to a close.

The 45-year-old Puerto Rican singer and rapper shared a video for the song "Campeón."

The "Campeón" video features footage of Daddy Yankee performing for fans on his La Última Vuelta farewell tour.

Daddy Yankee performed the final show of the tour Thursday in Miami, Fla.

Daddy Yankee announced his plans to retire from music in March.

"This race, which has been a marathon, finally sees the finish line. Now, I am going to enjoy what all of you have given me," the singer said at the time.

"I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, the album Legendaddy. I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album," he added.

Daddy Yankee performs in Miami before retirement

Daddy Yankee released Legendaddy in March.

The singer is known as the ""King of Reggaetón" and has sold more than 30 million records in his career.

