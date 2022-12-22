Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash kicks off new Gibson book series

1/5

Slash arrives in the Winners Room at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2014. The former guitarist for Guns N' Roses will release the first collector's item book for Gibson Publishing. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash will kick off the guitar makers' new book collection, it was announced Wednesday. The Collection: Slash will be published in a limited run of 500 books. Per a press release, the book comes in a deluxe clamshell protective box that includes "an Axe Heaven Appetite Les Paul miniature guitar, an exclusive bandana, a guitar pick tin with Dunlop guitar picks, a cover poster, four guitar art prints, and a certificate of authenticity." Advertisement

In addition, Slash has signed every book.

Born in London, Saul "Slash" Hudson, now 57, was raised in Los Angeles. He came to prominence as the guitarist for the rock band Guns N' Roses who scored big hits in the 80s and 90s with "Paradise City," "Welcome to the Jungle," "November Rain," and "Sweet Child o' Mine." Along the way, Slash became heralded as one of the rock's greatest guitarists.

"It's been a blast working with Gibson to create a platform for me to talk about my favorite thing, guitars," Slash said. "This book is a great exposé of all the great guitars I've collected over many years."

Advertisement

The book is the first of a planned series to be released by Gibson as part of its Gibson Publishing arm. The guitar makers, who have built their instruments for almost every legend in music, have branched out in recent years with Gibson TV, Gibson Records, and now with the book collection. Gibson Records released Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators' album 4 earlier this year.

In conjunction with the book's publication, Slash talked to Mark Agnesi about his extensive guitar collection.

"Launching Gibson Publishing in partnership with Slash for our debut book The Collection: Slash marks an important milestone for all of us at Gibson Brands," says Cesar Gueikian, brand president of Gibson Brands. "We continue to leverage our iconic past and lean into the future creating more opportunities for music fans around the world to experience original storytelling."