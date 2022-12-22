Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 22, 2022 / 10:43 AM

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash kicks off new Gibson book series

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Slash arrives in the Winners Room at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2014. The former guitarist for Guns N' Roses will release the first collector's item book for Gibson Publishing. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/97b17c39fd8fcea515022b284b44465a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Slash arrives in the Winners Room at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2014. The former guitarist for Guns N' Roses will release the first collector's item book for Gibson Publishing. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash will kick off the guitar makers' new book collection, it was announced Wednesday.

The Collection: Slash will be published in a limited run of 500 books. Per a press release, the book comes in a deluxe clamshell protective box that includes "an Axe Heaven Appetite Les Paul miniature guitar, an exclusive bandana, a guitar pick tin with Dunlop guitar picks, a cover poster, four guitar art prints, and a certificate of authenticity."

Advertisement

In addition, Slash has signed every book.

Born in London, Saul "Slash" Hudson, now 57, was raised in Los Angeles. He came to prominence as the guitarist for the rock band Guns N' Roses who scored big hits in the 80s and 90s with "Paradise City," "Welcome to the Jungle," "November Rain," and "Sweet Child o' Mine." Along the way, Slash became heralded as one of the rock's greatest guitarists.

"It's been a blast working with Gibson to create a platform for me to talk about my favorite thing, guitars," Slash said. "This book is a great exposé of all the great guitars I've collected over many years."

Advertisement

The book is the first of a planned series to be released by Gibson as part of its Gibson Publishing arm. The guitar makers, who have built their instruments for almost every legend in music, have branched out in recent years with Gibson TV, Gibson Records, and now with the book collection. Gibson Records released Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators' album 4 earlier this year.

In conjunction with the book's publication, Slash talked to Mark Agnesi about his extensive guitar collection.

"Launching Gibson Publishing in partnership with Slash for our debut book The Collection: Slash marks an important milestone for all of us at Gibson Brands," says Cesar Gueikian, brand president of Gibson Brands. "We continue to leverage our iconic past and lean into the future creating more opportunities for music fans around the world to experience original storytelling."

Read More

Stray Kids release 'SKZ-Replay' album, 'Fam' music video Shania Twain to release 'Giddy Up!' song ahead of new album Weezer release new 'SZNZ' EP, 'Dark Enough to See the Stars' music video

Latest Headlines

Stray Kids release 'SKZ-Replay' album, 'Fam' music video
Music // 22 hours ago
Stray Kids release 'SKZ-Replay' album, 'Fam' music video
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released the compilation album "SKZ-Replay" and a music video for the Korean version of "Fam."
Shania Twain to release 'Giddy Up!' song ahead of new album
Music // 23 hours ago
Shania Twain to release 'Giddy Up!' song ahead of new album
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Shania Twain will release "Giddy Up!," a song from her forthcoming album "Queen of Me," in January.
Weezer release new 'SZNZ' EP, 'Dark Enough to See the Stars' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Weezer release new 'SZNZ' EP, 'Dark Enough to See the Stars' music video
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Weezer released the EP "SZNZ: Winter" and a music video for the song "Dark Enough to See the Stars."
Seventeen's Vernon is on the run in 'Black Eye' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen's Vernon is on the run in 'Black Eye' music video teaser
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star Vernon released a preview of his music video for "Black Eye," the title track from his debut solo mixtape.
'BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas' coming to theaters in February
Music // 2 days ago
'BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas' coming to theaters in February
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS will release the concert film "BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas" in theaters in 2023.
Lil Baby releases World Cup video for 'The World is Yours to Take'
Music // 2 days ago
Lil Baby releases World Cup video for 'The World is Yours to Take'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Lil Baby partnered with Budweiser, the official beer of the World Cup, to release a new video for the single "The World is Yours to Take."
NewJeans release two music videos for 'Ditto'
Music // 2 days ago
NewJeans release two music videos for 'Ditto'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop stars NewJeans released two music videos for "Ditto," a track from their single album "OMG."
Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA
Music // 3 days ago
Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Singer Billie Eilish celebrated her 21st birthday in Los Angeles over the weekend with celebrity friends, including her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Music // 3 days ago
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll icon Billy Joel has canceled Monday's show at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Medical examiner: 'Triangle of Sadness' star Charlbi Dean's died from bacterial sepsis
Medical examiner: 'Triangle of Sadness' star Charlbi Dean's died from bacterial sepsis
Justin Bieber clothing line pulled from H&M stores after singer's complaint
Justin Bieber clothing line pulled from H&M stores after singer's complaint
Justin Bieber blasts H&M for 'trash' clothing line
Justin Bieber blasts H&M for 'trash' clothing line
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement