Dec. 22, 2022 / 1:41 PM

WayV shine in 'Diamonds Only' track video

By Annie Martin

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- WayV is back with a new music video.

The Chinese boy band, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a track video for the song "Diamonds Only" on Thursday.

The "Diamonds Only" video shows the members of WayV sparkle and shine as they create diamonds in a lab.

"Diamonds Only" appears on WayV's forthcoming EP, Phantom. The EP also features the songs "Phantom," "Good Life," "Broken Love," "Bounce Back," "Try My Luck," "Back to You" and "Low Low."

WayV delayed Phantom's release to Dec. 28 this month due to the death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin.

Phantom will mark WayV's first EP since Kick Back, released in March 2021.

WayV consists of Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang. As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT 127 and NCT Dream.

