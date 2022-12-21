Weezer release new 'SZNZ' EP, 'Dark Enough to See the Stars' music video

Weezer released the EP "SZNZ: Winter" and a music video for the song "Dark Enough to See the Stars." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Weezer is back with new music. The rock band released the EP SZNZ: Winter and a music video for the song "Dark Enough to See the Stars" on Wednesday. Advertisement

SZNZ: Winter is the fourth installment in Weezer's SZNZ album series, following SZNZ: Spring, SZNZ: Summer and SZNZ: Autumn.

"Feeling... blue? We've got the remedy for your seasonal depression," Weezer wrote on Instagram.

SZNZ: Winter features the songs "I Want a Dog," "Iambic Pentameter," "Basketball," "Sheraton Commander," "Dark Enough to See the Stars," "The One That Got Away" and "The Dark and Dreamless Sleep."

Weezer released a music video for "Dark Enough to See the Stars" alongside the EP on Wednesday.

Weezer's most recent full-length album, Van Weezer, was released in May 2021.