Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 21, 2022 / 1:56 PM

Stray Kids release 'SKZ-Replay' album, 'Fam' music video

By Annie Martin
Stray Kids released the compilation album "SKZ-Replay" and a music video for the Korean version of "Fam." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2be6e709773915f7bf262efb276d2de1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Stray Kids released the compilation album "SKZ-Replay" and a music video for the Korean version of "Fam." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the compilation album SKZ-Replay and a music video for the Korean version of "Fam" on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The "Fam" video features footage of Stray Kids performing on stage while wearing coordinating denim outfits.

The Japanese version of "Fam" originally appeared on Stray Kids' Japanese EP All In, released in November 2020.

SKZ-Replay has a Side A and Side B and features 24 other songs, including solo tracks from individual members and original songs from the group's video series.

Stray Kids have released two other compilation albums, SKZ2020 and SKZ2021.

The group's most recent full-length studio album, Noeasy, was released in August 2021.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group was among the winners at the Asia Artist Awards this month.

Read More

'Jung_E' teaser introduces 'A.I. combat warrior' in Korean film Seventeen's Vernon is on the run in 'Black Eye' music video teaser 'BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas' coming to theaters in February What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Shania Twain to release 'Giddy Up!' song ahead of new album
Music // 2 hours ago
Shania Twain to release 'Giddy Up!' song ahead of new album
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Shania Twain will release "Giddy Up!," a song from her forthcoming album "Queen of Me," in January.
Weezer release new 'SZNZ' EP, 'Dark Enough to See the Stars' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Weezer release new 'SZNZ' EP, 'Dark Enough to See the Stars' music video
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Weezer released the EP "SZNZ: Winter" and a music video for the song "Dark Enough to See the Stars."
Seventeen's Vernon is on the run in 'Black Eye' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen's Vernon is on the run in 'Black Eye' music video teaser
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star Vernon released a preview of his music video for "Black Eye," the title track from his debut solo mixtape.
'BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas' coming to theaters in February
Music // 1 day ago
'BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas' coming to theaters in February
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS will release the concert film "BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas" in theaters in 2023.
Lil Baby releases World Cup video for 'The World is Yours to Take'
Music // 2 days ago
Lil Baby releases World Cup video for 'The World is Yours to Take'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Lil Baby partnered with Budweiser, the official beer of the World Cup, to release a new video for the single "The World is Yours to Take."
NewJeans release two music videos for 'Ditto'
Music // 2 days ago
NewJeans release two music videos for 'Ditto'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop stars NewJeans released two music videos for "Ditto," a track from their single album "OMG."
Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA
Music // 2 days ago
Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Singer Billie Eilish celebrated her 21st birthday in Los Angeles over the weekend with celebrity friends, including her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Music // 2 days ago
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll icon Billy Joel has canceled Monday's show at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Cardi B and Rosalìa collaborate on 'Despechá' remix
Music // 4 days ago
Cardi B and Rosalìa collaborate on 'Despechá' remix
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Rapper Cardi B and singer Rosalia collaborate on the "Despechá" remix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Justin Bieber blasts H&M for 'trash' clothing line
Justin Bieber blasts H&M for 'trash' clothing line
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement