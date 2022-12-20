'BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas' coming to theaters in February

1/5

BTS will release the concert film "BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas" in theaters in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will release a new concert film in theaters in early 2023. The K-pop group announced the concert film BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas on Monday. Advertisement

BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas captures BTS' Yet to Come in Busan show, which the group performed in October to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

The concert film is described a "special cinematic cut, re-edited and remixed for the big screen," featuring new close-ups and a "whole new view" of the entire show.

<BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas> Cinematic cuts only in ScreenX, 4DX and big screens ✔ Release at 1st, Feb, 2023 ✔ Ticket opens at 11st, Jan, 2023 Info at https://t.co/mZGwAzeyxq #YetToComeInCinemas pic.twitter.com/X8oi9StIUI— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 20, 2022

BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas opens in theaters Feb. 1, 2023, in more than 100 countries and territories. The Feb. 4 screenings will feature a special event where fans can use light sticks.

"We look forward to collaborating once again with the teams at CJ 4DPlex, and HYBE to bring BTS' awe-inspiring Busan concert to the big screen in this special cinematic cut," Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby said in a statement. "The group's engagement with audiences has always been perfectly suited to the cinema, and we are excited to welcome fans from all corners of the globe to this must-see celebration."

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. EST.

BTS has released four other concert films with Trafalgar, including BTS Permission to Dance on Stage -- Seoul: Live Viewing.

The group announced in October that it will take a hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service and focus on their solo careers.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances