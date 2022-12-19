Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 19, 2022 / 2:08 PM

Lil Baby releases World Cup video for 'The World is Yours to Take'

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Lil Baby performs during the Day N Vegas Music Festival in Las Vegas in 2019. Lil Baby and Budweiser teamed up for the new video for "The World is Yours to Take" from the World Cup soundtrack. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ba4af29989768e16a2bd2382905db2e8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Lil Baby performs during the Day N Vegas Music Festival in Las Vegas in 2019. Lil Baby and Budweiser teamed up for the new video for "The World is Yours to Take" from the World Cup soundtrack. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Baby released a new video for his song "The World is Yours to Take" in celebration of Argentina's win of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The rapper partnered on the project with Budweiser, the official beer of the World Cup, which ended Sunday in Qatar.

Advertisement

The song samples the 1985 Tears for Fears classic "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" with Lil Baby rapping over the newly created beat. Veteran filmmaker Director X helmed the video, which also features appearances by Argentinean rapper Paulo Londra and Brazilian producer Papatinho.

Londra and Papatinho released international remix versions of the track and other artists, DJs and creators appear briefly in the video.

"My new track with Budweiser for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official soundtrack is a special one for me. It's about the journey we've all been on over the last few years and celebrating what's next," Lil Baby said in an official statement when the song was first released. "When I started in music in 2017, I went all in on a dream that brought me to where I am now, and that's what I want fans to feel when they hear the song."

Advertisement

The new video is loosely based on the original song's video, which features members of Tears for Fears riding a dune buggy in the California desert. "The World is Yours to Take" was filmed in Qatar. Lil Baby is also shown riding through the desert, both in a dune buggy and in a Mustang. The Atlanta native performed in Doha at the BUDX event and scenes from that show are included in the clip.

Advertisement

The track is the third single from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official soundtrack, which includes songs from international artists including Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha, Ozuna featuring GIMS, and Fahad Al Kubaisi and Jung Kook of BTS.

"I'm excited to make history with Budweiser and close out the 2022 FIFA World Cup with this unforgettable video," Lil Baby said in a statement. "Working with Director X and the amazing people from around the globe, we're celebrating what it means to bring the world together and inspire people to chase those dreams."

Read More

Messi, Argentina beat France in penalty shootout for third World Cup Brazilian man attends 11 World Cup tournaments, earns world record Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA

Latest Headlines

NewJeans release two music videos for 'Ditto'
Music // 36 minutes ago
NewJeans release two music videos for 'Ditto'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop stars NewJeans released two music videos for "Ditto," a track from their single album "OMG."
Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA
Music // 2 hours ago
Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Singer Billie Eilish celebrated her 21st birthday in Los Angeles over the weekend with celebrity friends, including her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Music // 19 hours ago
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll icon Billy Joel has canceled Monday's show at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Cardi B and Rosalìa collaborate on 'Despechá' remix
Music // 2 days ago
Cardi B and Rosalìa collaborate on 'Despechá' remix
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Rapper Cardi B and singer Rosalia collaborate on the "Despechá" remix.
NCT Dream release 'Candy' winter EP, music video
Music // 3 days ago
NCT Dream release 'Candy' winter EP, music video
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream released the special winter EP "Candy" and a music video for its song of the same name.
'Billie Eilish Live At the O2' concert film heads to theaters on Jan. 27
Music // 3 days ago
'Billie Eilish Live At the O2' concert film heads to theaters on Jan. 27
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- An extended version of Billie Eilish's "Live at the O2" concert film comes to theaters on Jan. 27, but tickets go on sale next Wednesday.
'Yellowstone' star Luke Grimes releases debut single
Music // 3 days ago
'Yellowstone' star Luke Grimes releases debut single
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on "Yellowstone," released the song "No Horse to Ride."
The Weeknd releases new single 'Nothing is Lost' from the 'Avatar 2' soundtrack
Music // 3 days ago
The Weeknd releases new single 'Nothing is Lost' from the 'Avatar 2' soundtrack
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Weeknd releases his new single "Nothing is Lost (You Give My Strength)" from the "Avatar 2" soundtrack.
Seventeen's Vernon to release 'Black Eye' solo mixtape
Music // 4 days ago
Seventeen's Vernon to release 'Black Eye' solo mixtape
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star Vernon will release his debut solo mixtape, "Black Eye," in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement